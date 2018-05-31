Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

STARTING XI: Louis Thompson makes his first league start of the season for Norwich City

PUBLISHED: 14:12 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:51 25 August 2018

Louis Thompson starts for Norwich City against Leeds United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Louis Thompson starts for Norwich City against Leeds United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Louis Thompson and Tom Trybull come back into Norwich’s starting XI for the Championship game against Leeds United at Carrow Road.

Thompson makes his first start of the new campaign in the league with Ben Marshall and Alex Tettey left out of the line up that beat Preston in midweek.

The 23-year-old Thompson makes his first league appearance since facing the same opponents in a 3-2 home defeat in November 2016. Thompson has suffered two Achilles injuries on a long road back to recovery.

Grant Hanley captains the side after recovering from a shin injury and Ivo Pinto is fit for duty following his late substitution on Wednesday with stomach cramps.

Table topping Leeds make one change from the side that drew at Swansea in midweek; Pontus Jansson comes in for the injured Liam Cooper. Luke Ayling is captain on his 27th birthday and there is a place on the bench for former Norwich loanee Patrick Bamford.

• Follow all the action from Carrow Road in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live

• Norwich: Krul, Pinto, Hanley, Klose, Lewis, Trybull, Thompson, Leitner, Pukki, Hernandez, Rhodes. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Zimmermann, Marshall, Buendia, Stiepermann, Srbeny.

• Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling (c), Douglas, Jansson, Berardi, Klich, Phillips, Alioski, Hernandez, Saiz, Roofe. Subs: Blackman (GK), Shaughnessy, Pearce, Shackleton, Baker, Harrison, Bamford.

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Live: MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Leeds United – Canaries aim to burst Bielsa’s bubble

Teemu Pukki will look to continue his fine early season form as Norwich City host early Championship leaders Leeds United at Carrow Road.

Opinion: Leitner must be braver to shine for City – and channel his inner Wes against Leeds

Moritz Leitner in midfield action against Preston during City's midweek win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Ben Marshall backed to be a hit at Norwich City

Ben Marshall has seen plenty of action for Norwich City since his Wolves move Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Norwich City v Leeds United: The Lowdown

Teemu Pukki set Norwich on the way to a priceless Preston win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: STARTING XI: Louis Thompson makes his first league start of the season for Norwich City

Louis Thompson starts for Norwich City against Leeds United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy