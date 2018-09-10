Search

Updated

The Norwich City Debate - Your questions answered

10 September, 2018 - 13:45
Nelson Oliveira did not get a move in the summer transfer window Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City correspondents Paddy Davitt and Dave Freezer answered your questions on Monday in our latest pinkun.com online debate.

In our regular online question and answer session, our Canaries’ reporters discussed all things Norwich City ahead of the return to Championship action this coming weekend against Middlesbrough.

What to do with Nelson Oliveira and the need to start picking up points on the resumption of league action were key talking points, while a number of Daniel Farke’s Canaries are currently still away on international duty.

The likes of Mario Vrancic and Kenny McLean should be available following the international break, after injury layoffs, for a key run of fixtures, starting with the Carrow Road visit of Jonny Howson’s Teessiders.

