The Norwich City Debate - Your questions answered

Nelson Oliveira did not get a move in the summer transfer window Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City correspondents Paddy Davitt and Dave Freezer answered your questions on Monday in our latest pinkun.com online debate.

In our regular online question and answer session, our Canaries’ reporters discussed all things Norwich City ahead of the return to Championship action this coming weekend against Middlesbrough.

What to do with Nelson Oliveira and the need to start picking up points on the resumption of league action were key talking points, while a number of Daniel Farke’s Canaries are currently still away on international duty.

The debate is open for 45 minutes each week through the season from 1pm over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window below.

The likes of Mario Vrancic and Kenny McLean should be available following the international break, after injury layoffs, for a key run of fixtures, starting with the Carrow Road visit of Jonny Howson’s Teessiders.

