Video

Teemu Pukki reveals money was not the reason he joined Norwich City

Teemu Pukki was enticed to Norwich City to try a shot at the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Teemu Pukki is loving the rough and tumble of the Championship - but craves Premier League football with Norwich City.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pukki has notched three goals in his first seven Canaries’ outings, since a summer move from Danish outfit Brondby.

The 28-year-old also scored Finland’s winner in the 1-0 Uefa Nations League victory over Hungary at the weekend and is back in action on Tuesday night against Estonia.

Pukki revealed he turned down more lucrative offers from across Europe, as well as overtures to stay at Brondby, after buying into the Canaries’ vision.

“At first I thought it might not be the club or the league for me.

“Then I talked to the sports director and coach,” he said. “They had been following me for a long time - from the time I played in Germany.

“We went over to assess the club and the place and we decided that this is a good option.

“I could have got a better salary elsewhere, but this is a good place, a good organization and I believe that there is a way to go and we can get to a new level.

“When I announced I wanted to try something (in the summer) Brondby indicated after a few weeks they wanted me to come back. I was thinking of it very carefully but I felt it was a good time to try something before my career ends.

GOAL!



A flying start from the Finns as Pukki beats his man and fires home. They lead Hungary.



Watch now on Sky Sports Football red button or follow: https://t.co/BRSU9zmtXr pic.twitter.com/pVeL1GfZef — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 8, 2018

“The main objective is to get up with Norwich into the Premier League. I’m still trying to develop all the time as a player and I am looking forward to this challenge. It would be great to get to the Premier League and try my game at that level.”

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Pukki got off the mark in the 4-3 league defeat to West Brom, before two composed finishes in the wins over Stevenage and Preston.

“There’s no need to stress anymore about getting the first goal,” Pukki told Finnish television station, MTV. “It’s a big deal for offensive players, so it’s a little bit more relaxing now to go out and play.

“I have played most of the games from the start. We’ve been playing well, but we have just not got the results done.

“I was expecting the Championship to be more about fighting.

“There is a good tempo, the game is not just about playing long balls. Teams want to get it down and play short passes, and it is the same with our team. Of course you have some clubs who favour the long ball, but perhaps not so much as in the past.”