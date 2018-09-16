Video

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Championship victory over Boro

Moritz Leitner enjoyed himself against Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ 1-0 win against Middlesbrough

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s troops, who inflicted a first league defeat of the season on the Teessiders on an uplifting day at Carrow Road.

• Tim Krul

Plenty of questions. Decisive answer delivered here. Two key stops from Jonny Howson and Martin Braithwaite in each half. Clean sheet will be extra special after inconsistent start to life as City number one. 7

• Max Aarons

Aggressive in the challenge. Fearless in attack. Burst into the box triggered Norwich’s winner. Riding the crest of a wave, 8

• Christoph Zimmermann

Big shoes to fill in Grant Hanley’s absence. Roughed up by Britt Assombalonga but stuck to his guns. 7

• Timm Klose

Caught up in a bizarre episode when he was initially dismissed for a second yellow before the assistant intervened to spare him with the offside flag. Correct decision. Confident, composed. Fired over in the first half. 7

• Jamal Lewis

Couple of early moments of concern, when he allowed Stewart Downing and Ryan Shotton too much time to deliver. Burgeoning partnership with Onel Hernandez. 7

• Alex Tettey

Plenty of sighters in this new look midfield mix. Not to be on this occasion but great protection for Moritz Leitner. So important for the balance. 7

• Moritz Leitner

Looks so much more assured and influential in a deeper-lying role. Sublime in possession at times. Left in a heap after a naughty Adam Clayton challenge. 8

• Emi Buendia

Bubbly performance. Freedom to cut inside and look for work. Heavily involved in the winner. 7

• Marco Stiepermann

Surely best Norwich display. Revelation in that central support role behind Teemu Pukki. Triggered the move for the goal. Tried his luck from long range. Composed in switching the play. Happy to stick his foot in. Big statement. 8

• Onel Hernandez

Choked a couple of low strikes when veered inside on his right. Such a vital counter attacking outlet when Norwich under pressure. 7

• Teemu Pukki

Rich seam of goalscoring form continued. Third goal of the past fortnight for club and country. Now six in 10 appearances this season. Fantastic improvisation to poke goalwards when the ricochet appeared to be under his feet. Deserved the fortunate deflection on its way. And the ovation when substituted. 8

City substitutes

• Mario Vrancic n/a

(for Emi Buendia, 77)

• Tom Trybull n/a

(for Marco Stiepermann, 77)

• Jordan Rhodes n/a

(for Teemu Pukki, 84)

