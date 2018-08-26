Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 3-0 Championship humbling to Leeds United

PUBLISHED: 00:10 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 00:10 26 August 2018

Teemu Pukki was denied by two defensive blocks in the first half Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki was denied by two defensive blocks in the first half Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ 3-0 defeat at Carrow Road

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s troops, who faded after a bright start once table topping Leeds moved through the gears.

• Tim Krul

Far too soon after West Brom gaffe to be found wanting again. Ezgjan Alioski’s near post strike should never have got through and his head coach put him firmly in the firing line for the parry from the same player that led to Mateusz Klich’s opener. Ouch. 4

• Ivo Pinto

Caught out by the majestic Pablo Hernandez’s diagonal ball for Leeds’ opener. One infield burst did set up Teemu Pukki. Later foiled Saiz early in the second period. 5

• Grant Hanley

Alioski turned on the after burners to gather Kemar Roofe’s pass for the second Leeds’ goal. Hanley had no answer. 6

• Timm Klose

Looked nice and aggressive early on in his pressing. Lack of communication with Hanley costly in the build up to the second. 6

• Jamal Lewis

Leeds had done their homework. Gave him little or no room to get forward. 6

• Louis Thompson

Tired inevitably on his first Championship start for 21 months. Deployed, in the first half at least, nominally in front of Ivo Pinto. Showed plenty of appetite for the close quarters action. But it will take many more games to get up to speed. 6

• Tom Trybull

Very poor day at the office. Overshadowed by the smooth Hernandez. Ran off him for the first goal, veered around him to slot a third. Trybull made it far too easy on each occasion. 5

• Teemu Pukki

Could have been oh so different if his goalbound shot had not struck Kalvin Phillips. Appeared to dally even earlier when found by Pinto to allow a Leeds defender to get in a block. 6

• Moritz Leitner

Arguably the pick of City’s midfield. Operated much higher up the park in Norwich’s bright start. Biting into challenges but as Leeds established superiority his influence waned. 6

• Onel Hernandez

Couple of darts in the opening period. Leeds double teamed him for the most part. Get used to it. 6

• Jordan Rhodes

Little or no service now in the past two league games. That is a worry. Spent most of his time with his back to goal. 6

City substitutes

• Emi Buendia n/a

(for Moritz Leitner, 75)

• Marco Stiepermann n/a

(for Louis Thompson, 81)

• Dennis Srbeny n/a

(for Jordan Rhodes, 81)

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Group Football Editor Paddy Davitt on the following channels…

Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

Paddy Davitt on Instagram @pj_davitt

Paddy Davitt on Periscope @paddyjdavitt

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-0 Championship defeat against Leeds United

Onel Hernandez tries to lead the charge against Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: ‘We all need to look at ourselves’ – Norwich City skipper far from happy after Leeds lesson

Grant Hanley rises for a header but can't force an early Norwich City boost. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Daniel Farke insists Norwich City must take their punishment after 3-0 Leeds United loss

Mateusz Klich fired Leeds in front at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 3-0 Championship humbling to Leeds United

Teemu Pukki was denied by two defensive blocks in the first half Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: REPORT: Norwich City 0-3 Leeds – Canaries brushed aside by early leaders

Pontus Jansson and Onel Hernandez do battle as Leeds United beat Norwich City at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy