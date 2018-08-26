Video

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 3-0 Championship humbling to Leeds United

Teemu Pukki was denied by two defensive blocks in the first half Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ 3-0 defeat at Carrow Road

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s troops, who faded after a bright start once table topping Leeds moved through the gears.

• Tim Krul

Far too soon after West Brom gaffe to be found wanting again. Ezgjan Alioski’s near post strike should never have got through and his head coach put him firmly in the firing line for the parry from the same player that led to Mateusz Klich’s opener. Ouch. 4

• Ivo Pinto

Caught out by the majestic Pablo Hernandez’s diagonal ball for Leeds’ opener. One infield burst did set up Teemu Pukki. Later foiled Saiz early in the second period. 5

• Grant Hanley

Alioski turned on the after burners to gather Kemar Roofe’s pass for the second Leeds’ goal. Hanley had no answer. 6

• Timm Klose

Looked nice and aggressive early on in his pressing. Lack of communication with Hanley costly in the build up to the second. 6

• Jamal Lewis

Leeds had done their homework. Gave him little or no room to get forward. 6

• Louis Thompson

Tired inevitably on his first Championship start for 21 months. Deployed, in the first half at least, nominally in front of Ivo Pinto. Showed plenty of appetite for the close quarters action. But it will take many more games to get up to speed. 6

• Tom Trybull

Very poor day at the office. Overshadowed by the smooth Hernandez. Ran off him for the first goal, veered around him to slot a third. Trybull made it far too easy on each occasion. 5

• Teemu Pukki

Could have been oh so different if his goalbound shot had not struck Kalvin Phillips. Appeared to dally even earlier when found by Pinto to allow a Leeds defender to get in a block. 6

• Moritz Leitner

Arguably the pick of City’s midfield. Operated much higher up the park in Norwich’s bright start. Biting into challenges but as Leeds established superiority his influence waned. 6

• Onel Hernandez

Couple of darts in the opening period. Leeds double teamed him for the most part. Get used to it. 6

• Jordan Rhodes

Little or no service now in the past two league games. That is a worry. Spent most of his time with his back to goal. 6

City substitutes

• Emi Buendia n/a

(for Moritz Leitner, 75)

• Marco Stiepermann n/a

(for Louis Thompson, 81)

• Dennis Srbeny n/a

(for Jordan Rhodes, 81)

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Group Football Editor Paddy Davitt on the following channels…

Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

Paddy Davitt on Instagram @pj_davitt

Paddy Davitt on Periscope @paddyjdavitt