No thaw for Nelson Oliveira

Nelson Oliveira has not featured for Norwich City this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Nelson Oliveira will remain out in the cold at Norwich City.

Daniel Farke dismissed any prospect of a thaw that could see the Portugal international come back into the first team mix, after failing to land a move in the summer transfer window.

Oliveira took part in last weekend’s open training session at Carrow Road but the striker will not be involved on Saturday for Middlesbrough’s Championship visit to Norfolk.

Sporting director Stuart Webber outlined before the season a parting of the ways was best for both parties, and that stance remains unchanged insists Farke.

“I made it clear from the first day of this season. We were pretty honest with Nelson and he was pretty honest with us,” said the head coach. “We have a clear relationship between us.

“For us we told him in this season we would concentrate on Jordan Rhodes, Dennis Srbeny and Teemu Pukki. They are all fit, they are all available. They are all capable of scoring and producing good performances.

“You can’t support nine or ten strikers in the same way. Nothing has changed just because it isn’t August 29.

“I can’t predict the future and what happens but in the next games if the other three are there with good performances and delivering with goals and helping the team we will focus on them. Nothing has changed.

“But Nelson has behaved in a really proper way.

“He is training, he is fit but the focus is still on the other guys. There are a few options where the transfer window (across the world) is still open but I do not want to speculate.

“We have not spoken about this topic in the last few days or at the end of August. He knows my opinion, I know his point of view and everything is okay is between us.”

Pukki was in red hot form over the international break with a brace earning Finland two wins in the Uefa Nations League.

But the frontman could pay for his international exertions on his return to club duty.

“It is quite tricky. You have some guys who didn’t play one minute, like Timm Klose. Others like Jamal Lewis or Teemu played all the games,” said Farke. “You have to watch the condition they are back.

“Teemu and Jamal trained with us for the first time on Friday. It is important you make late decisions, how fit they are and the mental load they have had.”