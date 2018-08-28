James Maddison blown away by Carrow Road reception

James Maddison enjoyed his return to Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

James Maddison thanked Norwich City fans for a special reception on his Carrow Road reunion in England U21s’ 0-0 European Championship qualifying stalemate against Holland.

Maddison played 76 minutes for the Young Lions, who remained five points clear of their nearest rivals, before departing to a standing ovation on his first competitive return since leaving Norwich City for Leicester City in a club record fee.

“I expected a decent reception but not like that,” said Maddison. “It was a great turnout as well and I thank them for that. It is a moment me and my family won’t forget.

“My Mum and Dad are always proud of me whenever I get to represent England. It has always been a dream of mine to play for England, whether it is playing, training or sitting in the hotel I enjoy every single minute. It is always an honour.

“Wearing the Three Lions, it doesn’t get any better.”

The 21-year-old had two sighters in the first half before whipping a 25-yard free kick over the bar following the interval.

“I did okay. They are a good side with technical players in midfield. It was an even contest,” he said. “I could have done better with a couple of opportunities from the edge of the box. That is why I scored 15 goals last season. I know in those areas I can find the target. It just wasn’t to be.

“It is all about qualifying. A point is not a bad result. We go to Latvia (next week) now looking for three points. It is like the Championship, there is always another game around the corner.

“There is so much ability in this squad. You just have to watch the training and you are blown away. Even me, I look at these lads sometimes and the tricks they do and it is frightening. It is great. There is a real togetherness and that bodes well for the Euros next year.”

