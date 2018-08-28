Video

Norwich City v Middlesbrough: The Lowdown

Norwich tried to knock Leeds out of their stride at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Can Norwich City halt resurgent Boro? Get in the mood with videos, quotes, team news and expected formations.

NORWICH TEAM NEWS

Grant Hanley will miss six to eight weeks after Daniel Farke revealed on Friday the captain had undergone scans to diagnose a quad injury. Hanley was inspirational in the derby draw at Ipswich prior to the international break but the Scot’s absence will give Christoph Zimmermann and Ben Godfrey a chance to stake a claim.

Ivo Pinto (hamstring) is ruled out this weekend. Mario Vrancic (pelvis) is available. Louis Thompson (hamstring) and Kenny McLean (ankle) are targeting returns before the end of the month. Nelson Oliveira remains out of favour.

Matt Jarvis (knee) and Carlton Morris (knee) are longer term absentees.

Daniel Farke is embracing the challenge against Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Daniel Farke is embracing the challenge against Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

BORO TEAM NEWS

George Saville and Danny Baath come into contention following transfer deadline day arrivals. Martin Braithwaite failed to get a move away and Tony Pulis confirmed on Friday the Danish forward is now part of his short term plans.

FROM THE DUGOUT

“I like Tony a lot.

“He is a gentleman but it is not a case we send them a postcard with the points and say you don’t need to travel. When we pull on the yellow shirt we must fight.

“We will be brave and rebellious.

Jonny Howson is back at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Jonny Howson is back at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“We proved in many situations against favourites we can deliver and be competitive. Last season we proved it and this season, maybe Cardiff away and in the first half against Leeds. We know we are not the favourite.”

Daniel Farke

“Going to Carrow Road will always be difficult, fabulous stadium and crowd. Signing Danny (Batth) and George (Saville) has given the place a little bit more of a lift. There’s good competition now and hopefully we’re in a better place than we were last year when I came in, which was Christmas time.

Mario Vrancic is back in the mix after a pelvic problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Mario Vrancic is back in the mix after a pelvic problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“We’ve got a good group of players that if we get injuries, if we get a drop in form or suspensions, we’ve got enough depth now to cover those situation.”

Tony Pulis

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul, Marshall, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis, Leitner, Tettey, Stiepermann, Pukki, Hernandez, Rhodes.

Boro (3-5-2): Randolph, Flint, Fry, Ayala, Shotton, Clayton, Besic, Howson, Friend, Brathwaite, Assombalonga.

BY THE BOOK

Adam Idah will aim to continue his impressive start to the season at Sunderland Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Adam Idah will aim to continue his impressive start to the season at Sunderland Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich: 19/10

Draw: 11/5

Boro: 6/4

(Odds provided by SkyBet, 90 minute prices only)

REFEREE – JAMES LINNINGTON (NEWPORT)

Booked 15 in his first six games of the new season. No red cards shown. Booked four Norwich players in a miserable Easter Monday 4-1 Championship defeat at QPR last season.