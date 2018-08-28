Video

Kenny McLean reveals comeback target

Kenny McLean is closing in a return after damaging ankle ligaments against Stevenage Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Kenny McLean aims to remind Norwich City fans what they are missing when he recovers from his ankle ligament injury.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

McLean is not ruling out making the next round of the League Cup at Wycombe Wanderers later this month, after being sidelined since the opening tie against Stevenage earlier this season.

“The recovery is going pretty well. Originally we were looking at four to six weeks and it has been just over four,” said the Scottish international. “I’m aiming for the Wigan game, possibly Wycombe.

“That is realistic but it will be tough. I am feeling good now and back running this week.

“You want to do as well as you can as soon as you can. I felt I had found my feet pretty quickly in the previous couple of games. That was disappointing but you have to be professional enough to deal with it.

“I came on at half-time and within five minutes I did the injury.

“I played on and that probably didn’t help me. You can end up doing yourself more damage but for the rest of the game the adrenaline gets you through. It was only the day after when I went for a scan which diagnosed I had torn a ligament.”

McLean has seen enough from his watching brief to feel City can embark on a consistent run, ahead of Middlesbrough’s Championship visit this weekend.

“The results have not gone as planned but we have played a lot of good stuff,” he said.

“Maybe a couple of disappointing performances mixed in, but we have a lot of confidence in our own ability. We see it day in day out on the training pitch. We just have to turn it into results.

“There will not be a harder game in the league all season. If we get three points on the board it will give us the confidence we can beat the better teams in this league.”

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

McLean was speaking on Thursday at the launch of Loganair as the club’s official airline partner.

“I have not had too many days off, because I am trying to get fit, but this is handy enough for me to fly into Edinburgh,” he said. “When the move was done back in January I was flying down to look at houses or train with the lads.

“This is an excellent partnership with Loganair. A lot of the away journeys, if you have a seven hour trip to some of these grounds you can see why preparation is not ideal the day before a game. To fly for an hour or so is perfect.”

Loganair’s three year partnership is a key commercial relationship for the Scottish-based company.

“This is a very important strategic arrangement for us,” said commercial director Kay Ryan. “Norwich Airport is our only operational base outside Scotland. It shows our continued and growing commitment to the city and the airport.

“Like us, Norwich City has a passion to be the best they can be, and I know we’ll both go from strength to strength over the next three years. I’m confident this partnership will be to the mutual benefit of our two organisations.”

Canaries’ commercial director Ben Kensall, speaking to the club’s official site, added: “This partnership is a really significant step forward commercially as it benefits both the first team requirements and boosts the commercial revenue streams further.

“There are very few clubs outside of the Premier League that have an airline partner so we are really pleased to have a long term agreement signed with the brilliant team at Logan Air.”