Watch Kenny fly - Norwich City pal tips McLean to be a star

Kenny McLean is on the comeback trail after ankle ligament damage Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Kenny McLean will rip it up for the Canaries, insists his Norwich City team mate Michael McGovern.

The experienced back-up keeper was in goal for the League Cup win against Stevenage earlier this season when McLean suffered ankle ligament damage.

The attacking midfielder should return in the coming weeks, and McGovern is in no doubt he has a key role under Daniel Farke when he is fighting fit.

“It’s a shame Kenny got injured because he has settled in really well at Norwich and I’m sure he would have been in the (Scotland) squad if he was fit,” said McGovern.

“He’s a top lad and a very good player. He’s quick, strong and good on the ball, which are all great attributes for international football.

“Thankfully he’ll be back for us soon. He’ll be a vital player for Norwich this season and no doubt he’ll be in Alex McLeish’s plans too.”

McGovern kept a clean sheet in Northern Ireland’s 3-0 friendly win over Israel on Tuesday - Scotland’s next Uefa Nations League opponents next month.

Steven Naismith starred in the midweek friendly win over Albania and McGovern can see the Scots edging a step closer to a potential play-off spot for Euro2020 in Haifa.

“We played very well and dominated. Israel didn’t really threaten or create many opportunities,” McGovern told the Daily Record.

“I had a pretty quiet night. They had one or two players missing, such as Beram Kayal and Nir Bitton, but we felt really comfortable.

“They tried to play out from the back but we didn’t give them much time on the ball.

“It was probably the most comfortable we’ve been in a game for a good while. We were by far the better team and I’m sure Scotland would have seen things to give them confidence going out there.

“If Scotland play the same way against Israel they would have the same success.

“We play in a similar way, a kind of British style that works for us, and it looks like Scotland are now trying to do the same.”