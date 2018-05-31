Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Norwich City legend Grant Holt quits

PUBLISHED: 10:19 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:43 24 August 2018

Grant Holt has announced the end of his professional football career as a player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Grant Holt has announced the end of his professional football career as a player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +44814 482222

Canaries’ triple player-of-the-year Grant Holt has announced his playing retirement from the professional game.

Holt revealed the decision on his Twitter account on Friday morning, as he prepares to embark on the next phase of his career as a coach with Norwich City’s academy set-up and director of football at Langley School.

The 37-year-old plundered 78 goals for the Canaries in a special four-year spell at Carrow Road that saw him lead Paul Lambert’s squad to a double promotion from the Football League and Premier League survival.

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

He tweeted: ‘Due to committing to both roles I’ve decided the time has come to hang up my boots as a professional footballer.

‘I would like to thank every fan and all my teams over my career for the amazing support and memories you gave me.’

• Leave your messages and memories of Holty below

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Updated: Norwich City legend Grant Holt quits

Grant Holt has announced the end of his professional football career as a player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Farke insists Klose was not saying goodbye to the Carrow Road faithful

Timm Klose looked to be emotional at the end of City's win over Preston, as doubts over his Canaries future persist Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated: TEAM NEWS: Farke sweating on fitness of captain for Leeds United clash

Grant Hanley is an injury doubt for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: ‘I think they are all ready to step in’ – but Tettey knows who has final say on Norwich City load come Leeds

Tim Krul, Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull given Alex Tettey a pat on the back after a difficult evening of Norwich City action for the Norwegian - albeit with a thrilling climax. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Tettey may have had a shocker but those booing City’s stalwart should be ashamed

Alex Tettey in action for City against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy