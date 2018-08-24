Norwich City v Leeds United: The Lowdown
Paul Chesterton
Can Norwich City halt Marcelo Bielsa’s rampant Leeds United? Get in the mood with videos, quotes, team news and expected formations.
NORWICH TEAM NEWS
Daniel Farke will make a late call on Ivo Pinto (stomach cramps), Grant Hanley (shin injury) and Alex Tettey, after his midweek exertions against Preston. Farke also made reference on Friday to the workload of his front players.
Kenny McLean is ruled out until after the international break with ankle ligament damage. Mario Vrancic (pelvis) is back in training but not under consideration.
Russell Martin and Nelson Oliveira remain out of favour Matt Jarvis (knee) and Carlton Morris (knee) are longer term absentees.
LEEDS TEAM NEWS
Skipper Liam Cooper is likely to be out for three weeks with a hamstring problem. Stuart Dallas and Pontus Jansson have returned to the squad.
FROM THE DUGOUT
“Football is not chess between the coaches. It is not me versus Arsene Wenger or me versus Antonio Conte. I am modest, I know these big coaches have a great career and I don’t want to compare myself with those.
“Of course, I have my philosophy, I want to win, I want Norwich City to win. It is not about me winning a chess match. I want my players to be successful and I will try to help them do that.
“I don’t see this as a personal challenge between me and a legend like Marcelo Bielsa.”
Daniel Farke
“Norwich is a team that plays better than the points they have. They won their first game and their enthusiasm will be very high. I don’t think I have to make changes (to the team) this Saturday, but I will next Tuesday (League Cup).
“When we have a problem we always try to find a solution, when we make a mistake we try to do that.”
Marcelo Bielsa
POSSIBLE LINE-UPS
Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul, Pinto, Hanley, Klose, Lewis, Trybull, Thompson, Marshall, Leitner, Hernandez, Rhodes.
Leeds (4-1-4-1): Peacock-Farrell, Shackleton, Berardi, Ayling, Douglas, Phillips, Hernandez, Saiz, Klich, Alioski, Roofe.
BY THE BOOK
Norwich: 13/8
Draw: 5/2
Leeds: 6/4
REFEREE – SIMON HOOPER
Still remembered in these parts for disallowing Cameron Jerome’s overhead kick on the opening day of the 2015 Premier League season at home to Crystal Palace. A bit more of a good omen last season; City beat both Birmingham and Bristol City when Hooper was in charge.