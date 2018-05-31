Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover scared off by Timm Klose price tag

PUBLISHED: 10:46 27 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:46 27 August 2018

Hannover have reportedly cooled their interest in Timm Klose Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Hannover have reportedly cooled their interest in Timm Klose Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Bundesliga club Hannover 96 have cooled their interest in Timm Klose, with Norwich City reportedly refusing to budge from their 4m Euro valuation of the Swiss international.

German tabloid Bild reported over the weekend 96 will now step up their pursuit of Sunderland’s Papy Djilobodji as a cheaper alternative to provide central defensive cover.

Hannover kicked off the new domestic season with a 1-1 draw at Werder Bremen but are in desperate need of reinforcements ahead of Friday’s transfer window deadline.

Daniel Farke made it clear last week he views Klose as a big part of his plans, but the 30-year-old is now in the final 12 months of his Carrow Road deal and can leave for nothing next summer.

Hannover 96 chief Martin Kind revealed talks were on going between the clubs prior to Saturday’s 3-0 Championship defeat to Leeds United, with speculation personal terms had already been agreed with the former VFL Wolfsburg defender.

The Swiss international had a successful stint in the Bundesliga before moving to Carrow Road in January 2016.

Klose has been an ever-present for the Canaries in the early stages of this season and the latest Bild report claims the German club’s top brass have doubts whether he would be prepared to return to the Bundesliga as a back-up option.

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Deadlines, dawdling, Tim spills and stat pills – Six things learned from Norwich City’s Leeds loss

Jordan Rhodes battles with Gaetano Berardi as Norwich City come out an emphatic second best to Leeds United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Tim Krul gets Daniel Farke’s backing ahead of crucial double header

Teemu Pukki was denied by two defensive blocks in the first half Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Paddy Davitt verdict: Where do Norwich City go from here?

Mateusz Klich slaps Leeds United in front at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ex-Norwich City star Wes Hoolahan being chased by Oxford United

Wes Hoolahan - could he be on his way to Oxford United? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: ‘Every game for us now is big’ – Hanley knows there’s only one possible City response from here

Jamal Lewis (left) and Grant Hanley acknowledge the remaining Norwich City fans inside Carrow Road following their defeat to Leeds United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy