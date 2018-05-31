Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover scared off by Timm Klose price tag

Bundesliga club Hannover 96 have cooled their interest in Timm Klose, with Norwich City reportedly refusing to budge from their 4m Euro valuation of the Swiss international.

German tabloid Bild reported over the weekend 96 will now step up their pursuit of Sunderland’s Papy Djilobodji as a cheaper alternative to provide central defensive cover.

Hannover kicked off the new domestic season with a 1-1 draw at Werder Bremen but are in desperate need of reinforcements ahead of Friday’s transfer window deadline.

Daniel Farke made it clear last week he views Klose as a big part of his plans, but the 30-year-old is now in the final 12 months of his Carrow Road deal and can leave for nothing next summer.

Hannover 96 chief Martin Kind revealed talks were on going between the clubs prior to Saturday’s 3-0 Championship defeat to Leeds United, with speculation personal terms had already been agreed with the former VFL Wolfsburg defender.

The Swiss international had a successful stint in the Bundesliga before moving to Carrow Road in January 2016.

Klose has been an ever-present for the Canaries in the early stages of this season and the latest Bild report claims the German club’s top brass have doubts whether he would be prepared to return to the Bundesliga as a back-up option.

