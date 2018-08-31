Search

Ipswich Town v Norwich City: Press Conference Updates LIVE

31 August, 2018 - 12:59
City head coach Daniel Farke is unbeaten in two East Anglian derbies Picture: Focus Images

City head coach Daniel Farke is unbeaten in two East Anglian derbies Picture: Focus Images

Daniel Farke holds his pre-match press call on Friday, from 1pm onwards, ahead of the opening East Anglian derby of the new season at Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Farke rested the majority of his frontline options for the midweek 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City but admitted afterwards the impressive display had given him food for thought to face the Blues.

Alex Tettey returned after sitting out the home league defeat to Leeds, while Grant Hanley, Ivo Pinto and Jamal Lewis were not involved after disrupted pre-seasons.

Kenny McLean is definitely ruled out until after the international break with ankle ligament damage.

Mario Vrancic and Matt Jarvis are longer term absentees, although Vrancic has returned to training after a pelvic problem. Russell Martin and Nelson Oliveira remain out of favour, ahead of Friday’s 5pm EFL transfer deadline to loan players, although City can sell players into overseas markets beyond 5pm depending on the deadlines operating in certain European leagues.

