Daniel Farke reveals Norwich City’s transfer strategy ahead of deadline day

Getting Ben Godfrey into Norwich City's first team is a more pressing topic than a late transfer foray for Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke has no plans for a final flourish in the transfer market.

The Norwich City chief is more than happy with the depth of his squad, ahead of Friday’s summer deadline and admits potential exits are not close.

Timm Klose and Nelson Oliveira have both been touted with moves in recent days, but Farke insists there are no imminent departures.

“No sign at the moment that will happen and I don’t expect it,” he said. “You never know in this business. There could be a stupid offer, or perhaps an injury as we play at Cardiff and there are still some days left.

“Hopefully not. But we have enough time to react with a loan. It is not planned.

“In general, I am pretty happy with the size of our group.

“You always watch out for an unbelievable opportunity but look at a Ben Godfrey or a Christoph Zimmermann, they have not played many minutes. Emi Buendia is not quite there yet, Ben Marshall was not involved in the last game or Tom Trybull has also been out of the match squad for a couple of games.

“I am totally happy with the players. It is a solid group.”

City got it right in the loan market last season, with Angus Gunn and Harrison Reed, but Reed joined Championship rivals Blackburn on Monday on a season long loan.

“I like him a lot. A quality player with an unbelievable attitude,” said Farke. “He was here with so much passion to wear the yellow shirt so of course I would be disappointed not to work further on with him. The same with Angus and other players we lost.

“It was not possible early doors (this summer) to speak to Southampton about this topic.

“Mark Hughes wanted to see him in pre-season so we have to plan the squad and we had many options for the full back and holding midfielder positions. Then it becomes too late and Southampton have now made the decision to let him go on loan.

“I would rather not face him as an opponent but it takes nothing away from the fact I am very happy with my options in those positions.”

Godfrey comes into that category, and Farke reiterated he has no fresh plans to let him out of the building after a successful stint at Shrewsbury last season.

“If I am honest Ben is much improved from this stage last year,” said Farke. “I liked him a lot back then but he was not ready to start on a regular basis and it was pretty good he had 30 games on League One level.

“He is now totally prepared to perform on this level. I don’t see him playing games at that level helping him anymore.”