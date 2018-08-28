Search

Video

‘Maybe it was a touch over-dramatic’ - Harsh words but can Norwich City find the answers?

28 August, 2018 - 07:13
Tom Trybull endured a tough shift against Leeds at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tom Trybull endured a tough shift against Leeds at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is not cracking the whip after Norwich City’s heavy defeat to Leeds - his players are doing the job for him.

City’s squad led a training ground heart-to-heart designed to cut out the costly mistakes following a 3-0 Championship reverse.

Norwich City flew to Cardiff on Monday evening for a League Cup tie before a crunch East Anglian derby trip to Ipswich, and Farke expects a positive response.

“We were pretty self-critical after the game. Perhaps even a bit over critical,” he said.

“I have watched the game back several times and we spoke to the players about small mistakes. It was a very long meeting to analyse the game and also the players were speaking about the situation. They feel we are so close to reaching a good level.

“Maybe it was a touch over-dramatic but I like this.

“I want us to have this drive to be better. It is important you feel this pain, whether it is Leeds or Rotherham or a cup tie. This is not the time for doubts. If we keep the same intensity, winning 60pc of our duels, but deal with the small mistakes then we are on the right way.”

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Ivo Pinto and Tom Trybull were vocal in an extended Colney debrief.

“For me, Ivo was outstanding in the first 25 minutes but I like it when he is not happy with his movements in the counter which led to the first goal,” said Farke. “The same with Tom Trybull.

“He was strong in the previous two games but he knows to attack (Pablo) Hernandez he must do it in a better way. The strike for the third goal was brilliant but we can put more pressure on the ball.

“Leeds is a side top of the league but if you can play well, pick up points, then it is a sign you can play on the same high level.

“When you lose 0-3 then you have to say we are not there but in the first half we give Leeds two situations when we are the better side.

“It is important to face reality. We defended the counter attack too slowly in the transition for the first goal and then Tim (Krul) was not there with his best day. You had that with Liverpool in the Champions League, when the keeper can be decisive in a negative way. On such a high level, the small errors can be determining.”

