Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Daniel Farke out to make sweet music against Marcelo Bielsa

PUBLISHED: 16:20 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:29 24 August 2018

Daniel Farke is out to inflict a first defeat on new Leeds' boss Marcelo Bielsa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke is out to inflict a first defeat on new Leeds' boss Marcelo Bielsa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is unfazed at facing Marcelo Bielsa, the man Pep Guardiola hailed the best coach in the world.

Bielsa’s brings his Leeds United to Carrow Road on Saturday top of the Championship after an unbeaten start, following his surprise summer switch to Elland Road.

Manchester City chief Guardiola and Tottenham rival Mauricio Pochettino have both spoken of their admiration for the experienced Argentine, but Farke is relishing the battle of wits.

“I don’t take my role and judge it as too important. Football is not chess between the coaches,” he said. “It is not me versus Arsene Wenger or me versus Antonio Conte. I am modest, I know these big coaches have a great career and I don’t want to compare myself with those.

“Of course, I have my philosophy, I want to win but I want Norwich City to win. It is not about me winning a chess match.

“I want my players to be successful and I will try to help them do that.

“I don’t see this as a personal challenge between me and a legend like Marcelo Bielsa. There was a famous conductor and when he was asked how does he create this unbelievable music he said, ‘I don’t disturb my musicians from playing,’

“I don’t put my role as more important.

“Marcelo for many, many coaches is a role model because he is special in his way and unique in his thoughts on football and how he leads a team. He is a great coach and I am full of respect.”

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Farke is impressed by Bielsa’s early impact.

“Brilliant work so far. The team look well organised in their pressing and also the possession-based part of their game,” he said. “I wasn’t surprised he chose Leeds. It is still a big, big name in Europe and for a coach it is a challenge to work in the motherland of football and be successful there as well.

“It is also a challenge for him to bring success to such a big club and bring them back to where they want to be.

“When you analyse his game he will never compromise, whatever fans or players think.

“He can be stubborn and strict in his view. That is not normal.

“In this business coaches normally want to fulfil the expectations and be praised by everyone.

“He doesn’t worry about that. He sticks to his philosophy, 100pc. When you see his teams you can always see what he wants.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Updated: Norwich City legend Grant Holt quits

Grant Holt has announced the end of his professional football career as a player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Farke insists Klose was not saying goodbye to the Carrow Road faithful

Timm Klose looked to be emotional at the end of City's win over Preston, as doubts over his Canaries future persist Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated: TEAM NEWS: Farke sweating on fitness of captain for Leeds United clash

Grant Hanley is an injury doubt for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: ‘I think they are all ready to step in’ – but Tettey knows who has final say on Norwich City load come Leeds

Tim Krul, Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull given Alex Tettey a pat on the back after a difficult evening of Norwich City action for the Norwegian - albeit with a thrilling climax. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Tettey may have had a shocker but those booing City’s stalwart should be ashamed

Alex Tettey in action for City against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy