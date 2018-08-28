Video

No complaints from Daniel Farke after derby day deadlock

Moritz Leitner earned Norwich City a point at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Half measures was about right for Daniel Farke after Norwich City hit back to earn a 1-1 Championship draw at rivals Ipswich Town - and make it 11 unbeaten in East Anglian derbies.

Moritz Leitner cancelled out Gwion Edwards’ deflected second half strike in a rollercoaster affair at Portman Road.

City played the second half with three defenders aged under 20, when Ben Godfrey replaced Timm Klose, who was suffering with suspected concussion.

Farke felt Town cashed in on that early hesitancy, following the enforced change, before his side finished strongly.

“To sum it up I got the feeling in the first half we were the better side,” he said. “Alex Tettey and Teemu Pukki had chances. They had one from (Jon) Walters but we felt if we play in this manner second half we will win the game. It was then a bit tricky.

“We had to substitute a key player in Timm Klose. He felt he went to stand up and said he felt wired, an unbelievable headache.

“We had to get him off with concussion. Ipswich were the better side for 15 or 20 minutes. They sensed we had lost our focus and put us under a lot of pressure and deserved to be in the lead. They were better in this spell; although the goal was deflected after touching Ben Godfrey’s chest.

“I was so pleased with the reaction of my lads, with so many inexperienced lads in the last row. We should have equalised earlier when Alex had two great chances, Grant Hanley a big chance from five metres.

“The equaliser was deserved and we could have won the game but then Louis Thompson gets injured and we had made our subs.

“It showed a lot about our togetherness that Louis told me he wanted to stay on the pitch and help with a set piece or whatever. If we draw a line a fair result but I am totally pleased with my lads.”

Thompson is expected to be out for ‘a few weeks’ with a hamstring injury but Klose will be assessed before a final decision is made whether he joins up with the Swiss squad following his international recall.

“We will see,” said Farke. “He felt horrible during half-time but we will check again, maybe in the hospital. I hope after a few days it is done and he can travel to the Swiss squad but we wait for what the doctors say but he should be okay for after the international break.

“Hamstring. Doesn’t look pretty good. In my experience when a player comes back from a bad injury and plays for the first time in two years you get muscle injuries.

“I think he will be out for a few weeks. But he showed a big commitment to the rest of the lads.”