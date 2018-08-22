Alex Tettey unleashes a corker to mark his ‘worst ever Norwich City game’ in a 2-0 win over Preston

Search

The relief was obvious for Alex Tettey and Daniel Farke at full-time against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Alex Tettey grabbed a stunning memento of his ‘worst game in a Norwich City shirt’ after a thumping long range goal sealed Wednesday’s 2-0 Championship win over Alex Neil’s Preston.

Tettey had struggled in midfield against North End and was fortunate not to gift Neil’s visitors the lead when Callum Robinson collected his weak pass but smacked the underside of the bar.

Tettey showed him how it should be done with a stunning finish to follow up Teemu Pukki’s opener to secure a first league win of the campaign for Daniel Farke’s side.

“Unbelievable. Alex is a brilliant lad,” said the City chief. “He had a really good performance at Birmingham without a pre-season. For me, that was world class and he is so important for us. In this game it wasn’t his best performance.

“Directly after the game he said, ‘Coach, that was my worst performance since I have been here at Norwich.’ I haven’t seen every game but I will trust his opinion.

“I just had the feeling we needed him on the pitch at the end. He tries to lead the guys and in such a difficult time after our start I wanted him there to give the other lads support.

“When you trust your players, they get the credit. No one deserved it more.”

Keeper Tim Krul also earned praise after a clean sheet following his gaffe in the previous 4-3 home league defeat to West Brom.

“Clean sheet always means a world class performance for a keeper,” said Farke.

“Whether he is making saves or organising. I was also pleased with him at Sheffield United. He showed great leadership, the body language in the dressing room was really good, and he helps the young players.

“After one point from nine, that was the worst thing that could happen to us. We were speaking about big individual mistakes and that is not good for the self-confidence. When you can’t win the good games you are going to struggle.

“We also conceded too many goals so first we had to concentrate on a clean sheet and good, solid defending.

“That is the reason we didn’t take so much risk early on (against Preston). I told the lads this was the day we force a result. We made some personnel and tactical changes in the second half and it worked.

“We stuck together. It was a beautiful goal for Teemu and you see how important it was. We had many scenes close to the box.”

