Daniel Farke’s tribute to Norwich City fans

Daniel Farke embraces Norwich City's match winner, Teemu Pukki, after sinking Middlesbrough Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke thanked Norwich City’s fans for hauling his players over the line against Middlesbrough.

Teemu Pukki’s sixth goal in 10 appearances for club and country inflicted a first league defeat of the season on Tony Pulis’ promotion chasers at a raucous Carrow Road.

“I have to say a big compliment for the supporters because the relationship between the team and the fans was outstanding,” said Farke.

“They realised we were there with a really, really good performance and deserved to win this game but we had a few periods, like in the last 10 minutes, when we needed them to support us and they were there.

“We had unity and when we create this atmosphere, between supporters and the players, we are able to do extraordinary things.

“For example, to be the first team to beat Middlesbrough this season. If we go further on with this attitude and atmosphere I am pretty sure we win many, many points. It is always good for the self confidence and the mood for the players.”

Farke’s side also survived a bizarre episode that saw Timm Klose initially sent off for a second bookable offence, before the assistant confirmed he had flagged for an earlier offside call.

“It was quite obvious. There was an offside, the linesman raised his flag but the referee did not realise this at first and played on,” said Farke.

“Timm was surprised, gabbed the shirt, and then received a normal yellow card, which would have been his second but for me it was quite obvious it would be a free-kick for us.”

The City chief also dismissed Pulis’ post-match claims Britt Assombalonga should have had a penalty after tangling with Christoph Zimmermann.

“I can’t judge if that was a penalty because I was 70 yards away. It looked like the ball had gone out of play and he realised the only chance he had was to create a penalty,” said Farke.

“We analysed Boro’s first games and it was important that we imposed our style on them. In terms of defending, set piece, crossing, long balls we can’t compete. They have eight players around two metres tall.

“You have to control the ball, move it quickly and I was pleased my players were so brave to bring this on the pitch against a good side.

“You have to be brave enough to press and chase them and push them back into their half.”