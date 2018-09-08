Video

‘I definitely class myself as Norwich born and bred’ - Angus Gunn reflects on Carrow Road return

Angus Gunn was back at Carrow Road with the England Under-21s Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Home is where the heart is for boyhood Norwich City fan Angus Gunn.

The 22-year-old had to settle for a watching brief in midweek at Carrow Road as James Maddison and the Young Lions took a step closer to the U21 European Championships with a 0-0 qualifying draw.

Manchester United rival Dean Henderson got the nod in goal for Aidy Boothroyd, but Gunn was delighted to be back on home turf after his hugely impressive season-long loan stint.

“It was great being back at the club last season, playing in front of my home crowd – it’s one of the best feelings you’ll probably ever have and it was a good season for me,” he said.

“I started with the club when I was eight until when I left for Manchester City at under-16.

“So half of my footballing education was here and I definitely class myself as a Norwich born-and-bred lad, and they played a big part in my development.

“It was a hard decision to leave Norwich (when I was younger) because they had a good track record of bringing players through, but the opportunity to go to City was too good to turn down and they did play a big part in my development.

“Training and playing with some of the players that I did, that played a massive part in getting me to where I am today.

“It was a big learning curve for me in a different environment and every season I had there was important.”

Gunn made 51 appearances for the Canaries in a campaign that ended with a Premier League summer move to Southampton and an invite to train with Gareth Southgate’s squad before the World Cup.

“It’s always great to be around the squad,” he said, speaking in the England U21 match programme.

“It gave me a real taste of it and I think it was a big boost for all us younger lads involved in training before the squad went to Russia. Once you’ve been involved you want more of it. That’s the aim for all of us.

“Now its about the under-21s and getting over the line to quality for this tournament.

“These next few games are vital and if we can get the right results, we can make sure we have qualified. Once we have done that we can start to build towards the tournament (next summer).”