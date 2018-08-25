Video

Daniel Farke insists Norwich City must take their punishment after 3-0 Leeds United loss

Mateusz Klich fired Leeds in front at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke admitted ruthless Leeds dished out a Championship lesson in Norwich City’s 3-0 Championship defeat at Carrow Road.

City looked in the mood to go toe-to-toe with Marcelo Bielsa’s unbeaten league leaders in the early stages, but were punished for more defensive vulnerability.

Mateusz Klich, Ezgjan Alioski and Pablo Hernandez’s second half strike eased the Whites to a routine victory.

“I don’t know if it was a fair result or not. I haven’t asked myself that question,” said Farke. “For us, a disappointing result. I got the feeling it was 100pc possible to be the first team in the league to beat Leeds and they played on a top level.

“You can see why they are unbeaten and top of the table. 100pc the best side in the league with a lot of quality.

“It is a sign when a player like (Patrick) Bamford can come in after being bought for several million pounds and not in the line up.

“I wasn’t surprised at Leeds. Each and every moment they are able to score. But in the first 20 or 25 minutes it was our power play and no team has caused Leeds as many problems this season than we did.

“The thing is when you want to be successful on this level you have to use one of your chances. Otherwise the opponent is able to score.

“From their first counter action we were a bit slow in our head and were not in the right position. If we are honest a header from 14 metres should not lead to a goal. The second situation, was not even a good chance.

“It was a crossing position and then it is difficult. If the league leader is 2-0 at half-time and full of confidence they can just concentrate on counters.

“We put a lot of pressure on them in the second half and with the first strike they have they have an outstanding strike from (Pablo) Hernandez and the game was up.”