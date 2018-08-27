Cardiff City v Norwich City: The Lowdown
PUBLISHED: 14:18 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:24 28 August 2018
Paul Chesterton
Can Norwich City claim a Premier League scalp? Get in the mood with videos, quotes, team news and expected formations.
CARDIFF TEAM NEWS
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is set to be ruled out after picking up a knock against Huddersfield at the weekend.
Aron Gunnarsson was not deeemed fit enough by Neil Warnock at the weekend. Junior Hoilett is also an injury doubt.
Greg Cunningham is poised to make his Cardiff debut, while there should also be starts for the likes of Bobby Reid, Lee Peltier, Alex Smithies and Callum Patersons.
NORWICH TEAM NEWS
Daniel Farke reported no fresh injury concerns following the 3-0 Championship defeat at Leeds. Alex Tettey comes back into the mix after being rested for the Whites’ defeat but Farke hinted it would be a night off for the likes of Timm Klose, Jordan Rhodes and Teemu Pukki.
Michael McGovern will start in place of Tim Krul and the likes of Todd Cantwell, Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey and Christoph Zimmermann will all be involved.
Kenny McLean is ruled out until after the international break with ankle ligament damage. Mario Vrancic (pelvis) is back in training but not under consideration.
Russell Martin and Nelson Oliveira remain out of favour Matt Jarvis (knee) and Carlton Morris (knee) are longer term absentees.
FROM THE DUGOUT
“We were pretty self-critical after the game. Perhaps even a bit over critical. I have watched the game back several times and we spoke to the players about small mistakes. It was a very long meeting to analyse the game and also the players were speaking about the situation.
“They feel we are so close to reaching a good level. Maybe it was a touch over-dramatic but I like this.
“I want us to have this drive to be better. It is important you feel this pain.”
Daniel Farke
“I picked the team for Tuesday on Friday. When I put it up on the board I thought ‘bloody hell!’. “When I came to the club I’d have settled for that team in the Championship. It’s not bad the squad we’ve got. We’ve done that over 18 months.
“Everybody will get a chance that hasn’t played (against Huddersfield). And then we’ll have to fill in with one or two that have been in the squad to make the numbers.
“It’s a good game for us. I need to look at one or two things and that’ll be a good opportunity for me”
Neil Warnock
POSSIBLE LINE-UPS
Cardiff (4-4-1-1): Smithies, Peltier, Morrison, Manga, Cunningham, Paterson, Arter, Rails, Hoilett, Reid, Ward.
Norwich (4-1-4-1): McGovern, Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Lewis, Tettey, Marshall, Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell, Srbeny.
BY THE BOOK
Cardiff: 21/20
Draw: 12/5
Norwich: 13/5
(Odds provided by SkyBet, 90 minute prices only)
REFEREE – ANDREW MADLEY
Took charge of Norwich City’s League Cup extra-time defeat to Arsenal last season. Shown one red and 13 yellow cards in five Championship appointments this season.