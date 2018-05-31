Search

Updated

STARTING XI: Big chance for Ben Godfrey to impress

PUBLISHED: 19:38 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:38 28 August 2018

Felix Passlack is in the Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Felix Passlack is in the Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke has made 10 changes to his Norwich City starting line up for the League Cup tie at Premier League Cardiff City.

Tom Trybull is the only survivor to the Canaries’ starting line up from the 3-0 Championship defeat to Leeds United.

Alex Tettey returns to captain the side after being rested for the Whites’ mauling.

Farke pairs Ben Godfrey and Christoph Zimmermann in central defence with Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell forming a potentially creative attacking force behind Dennis Srbeny.

Josh Murphy is not involved for the Bluebirds against the club he left in the summer. Murphy has impressed in Cardiff’s early Premier League tussles and has been saved by Neil Warnock for upcoming league games against Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea.

• Follow all the action from the Cardiff City stadium in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live

• Cardiff: Smithies, Peltier, Ecule-Manga, Richards, Reid, Connolly, Cunningham, Damour, Camrasa, Harris, Madine. Subs: Murphy (GK), Bennett, Ward, Zohore, Paterson, Coxe, Brown.

• Norwich: McGovern, Passlack, Godfrey, Zimmermann, Aarons, Tettey, Trybull, Cantwell, Buendia, Stiepermann, Srbeny. Subs: Krul (GK), Marshall, Leitner, Rhodes, Pukki, Hernandez, Hanley.

