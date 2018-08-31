Search

England calling for Max Aarons

31 August, 2018 - 11:49
Max Aarons has earned an England call up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Max Aarons has earned an England call up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Max Aarons has earned his first England Under-19 call up, for games against Holland and Belgium’s youngsters.

Aarons has made a huge impact in Norwich City’s senior set-up in the early weeks of the new season after being fast-tracked from the club’s academy.

The teenage notched his first senior goal for the club in the midweek 3-1 League Cup win over Cardiff City.

Aarons is part of a 23-man squad named by Keith Downing, which includes 17 of the group who lifted the U17 World Cup in India in 2017.

Aarons is in illustrious company with the likes of Manchester City’s highly-rated Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

The double-header will act as preparation for England’s first round of Euro qualifiers, in which they face Moldova (on November 14), Iceland (November 17) and Turkey (20 November 20).

“This is the first time I’ve worked with this group of players, and we’ve got a really strong squad ahead of two tough games,” Downing told thefa.com. “The challenge to this group is to keep winning – to win a Euros after lifting the U17 World Cup is fantastic motivation for them.

“There is such talent across our pathway and the competition is really strong. Our players have to be playing and there is a great opportunity for them this year, in that we have a Euros next summer.

“Our aim this year is to keep developing the players to move up the pathway and take their chance whenever it comes. We know how valuable that these experiences are at youth level for when players break into the U21s and senior teams and it will hold them in good stead.”

