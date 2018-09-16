Video

WATCH: Highlights from Norwich City’s 1-0 Championship win against Middlesbrough - and THAT Teemu toe poke

Tom Trybull gets stuck in during the second half Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Teemu Pukki’s cheeky finish sunk Middlesbrough 1-0 in Norwich City’s best display of the season.

Pukki improvised to poke the ball past Republic of Ireland international Darren Randolph at Carrow Road to inflict a first Championship defeat of the season on Tony Pulis’ promotion chasers.

It was the Finnish international’s third match winner on the trot after firing his country to two Uefa Nations League wins over the international period.

Head coach Daniel Farke made two changes to his starting XI, bringing Christoph Zimmermann into the centre of defence of injured skipper Grant Hanley.

He also dropped striker Jordan Rhodes to the bench and pushed the prolific Pukki further forward with Marco Stiepermann coming in to midfield.

The Canaries are back in action on Wednesday, when they travel to Reading for their next Championship fixture (8pm).

• Watch the key moments from City’s uplifting Carrow Road victory.

