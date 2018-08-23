Video

‘My performance is killing me inside’ – Tettey finds little consolation in stunning Canaries strike

Alex Tettey holds his hands up after his stunning strike against Preston helped earn Norwich City their first Championship win of the season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Alex Tettey’s stunning goal is sure to make the highlights this season – but the Norwich City midfielder knows the rest of his night’s work was a painful experience.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From an almost non-existent pre-season due to a surprise dose of chicken pox, the 32-year-old Norwegian has played 90 minutes in each of City’s four Championship fixtures so far.

And while that all seemed to catch up with one of the Canaries’ longest serving players against Alex Neil’s Preston on Tuesday night, it didn’t stop Tettey taking out all his frustration on the ball with a glorious first-time strike on 87 minutes that completed City’s 2-0 win.

“It was a **** game from me,” said Tettey. “It’s been tough, from not having pre-season and going directly into playing all the games. Normally I don’t do midweek games but I’m going through it, and some games are good while others are not the way I want to play – but I’ve got through it.

“Here I was so frustrated with myself I didn’t know what happened, having two chances to shoot and one being saved while the other went in.

“I helped our team win and I scored a goal – and they are the only things I take from the game really, apart from it being a really poor game from me.

“I really didn’t enjoy the goal. I just saw it going in and as I said, I was just frustrated with my game. You always want to play well but having this game is all I’m thinking about.

“I know it’s a nice goal for you guys to see, but for me it’s just having a **** game that I haven’t had for a while. That’s my mood now and hopefully it clears up in a couple of days’ time.

“My performance is killing me inside but that’s football. I’ve played for a while and having a performance like this, I can’t think when I had one like this at Carrow Road. I can’t believe it. But it’s gone now so I should try to get focused and back to myself, because… I don’t know.”

Alex Tettey pulls the trigger for Norwich City against Preston at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Alex Tettey pulls the trigger for Norwich City against Preston at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

It is perhaps the Norwich City way to finally deliver their first win and clean sheet of the Championship season – with comfortably their worst performance to date.

Starting his seventh season at City, Tettey added: “We were just going out there to try to force the result and try to get ourselves going with three points – because we played all right at Birmingham and got one point, played OK against West Brom and didn’t get any, and then we had a very tough game away at Sheffield United and were one minute away from getting a point.

“So we know we’ve got to mix it up and try to be on the front foot. Some of those actions were our there and thankfully Teemu (Pukki) managed to gives us the first goal we needed to go on and win the game.

“I’ve been here a while and I know the crowd can be exactly like how they were. As I’ve always said, they pay to see us, they want entertainment, goals and us to win games. So all credit to them sticking with us to the end.

“I have seen it all here now. Different teams, different seasons. As you guys know, the club is going in other directions with the new players and we are trying but it’s a tough division we are playing in and all the teams are different.

“You saw here, we were playing our former coach and you could see how his teams are set up to be robust physically and a good team. So credit to us for winning, and that’s all we wanted.”

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey