30 of the best images from City’s encouraging win over Boro

Delight for Delia Smith who celebrates victory over Middlesbrough Paul Chesterton

Norwich City breathed fresh life into their season with an impressive 1-0 win over Middlesbrough – and now you can re-live the Carrow Road victory with some of our favourite images.

Tim Krul and Daniel Farke have 'a moment' at the end of the match Tim Krul and Daniel Farke have 'a moment' at the end of the match

The Canaries emerged from the international break with a display full of energy and determination to inflict a first defeat of the season on the visitors and end their run of five consecutive clean sheets.

Finland international Teemu Pukki scored the crucial goal in the 58th minute, after bright play from youngsters Max Aarons and Emi Buendia on the right, taking a classy touch and poking home with the help of a deflection.

City keeper Tim Krul also made a crucial save in each half, to ensure the Canaries got back to winning ways and moved up to 16th in the table with eight points after seven games.

Next up for the Canaries are two away games, away to Reading on Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, who both also gave their slow starts to the season a boost at the weekend with a 3-2 win at Preston for Reading and a 2-1 win at Bolton for QPR.

City's injured skipper Grant Hanley watches on from the stand City's injured skipper Grant Hanley watches on from the stand

Emiliano Buendia feels the pain after a tackle by Jonny Howson Emiliano Buendia feels the pain after a tackle by Jonny Howson

City fans provides the support which delighted head coach Daniel Farke City fans provides the support which delighted head coach Daniel Farke

Onel Hernandez with his Player of the Month award Onel Hernandez with his Player of the Month award

The Barclay End celebrates City's goal The Barclay End celebrates City's goal

Daniel Farke exchanges pleasantries with Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis Daniel Farke exchanges pleasantries with Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Onel Hernandez of Norwich and Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Onel Hernandez of Norwich and Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Tom Trybull of Norwich and Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Tom Trybull of Norwich and Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Adam Clayton of Middlesbrough and Alexander Tettey of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Adam Clayton of Middlesbrough and Alexander Tettey of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Britt Assombalonga of Middlesbrough and Max Aarons of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Britt Assombalonga of Middlesbrough and Max Aarons of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Jonathan Howson of Middlesbrough gets away from Teemu Pukki of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Jonathan Howson of Middlesbrough gets away from Teemu Pukki of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Jamal Lewis of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Jamal Lewis of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Onel Hernandez of Norwich blocks a clearance by Ryan Shotton of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Onel Hernandez of Norwich blocks a clearance by Ryan Shotton of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Ben Godfrey of Norwich applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Ben Godfrey of Norwich applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Onel Hernandez of Norwich and Marco Stiepermann of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Onel Hernandez of Norwich and Marco Stiepermann of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Mario Vrancic of Norwich has a shot on goal from a free kick during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Mario Vrancic of Norwich has a shot on goal from a free kick during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Moritz Leitner of Norwich gets a yellow card from Referee Andy Davies during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Moritz Leitner of Norwich gets a yellow card from Referee Andy Davies during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Teemu Pukki of Norwich is replaced by Jordan Rhodes of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Teemu Pukki of Norwich is replaced by Jordan Rhodes of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Marco Stiepermann of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Marco Stiepermann of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Onel Hernandez of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Onel Hernandez of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich and Ryan Shotton of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Emiliano Buendia of Norwich and Ryan Shotton of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough blocks a shot on goal by Onel Hernandez of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough blocks a shot on goal by Onel Hernandez of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Tim Krul of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Tim Krul of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018

Max Aarons of Norwich crosses the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018 Max Aarons of Norwich crosses the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/09/2018