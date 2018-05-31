Search

Norfolk teams fail to build on promising starts in County Week games

PUBLISHED: 20:41 25 July 2018

Tennis Summer County Cup at Cromer Tennis and Squash Club. Norfolk v Yorkshire. Tom Fisher (Norfolk). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tennis Summer County Cup at Cromer Tennis and Squash Club. Norfolk v Yorkshire. Tom Fisher (Norfolk). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Norfolk’s teams both failed to build on promising starts as they lost their latest County Week matches.

Tennis Summer County Cup at Cromer Tennis and Squash Club. Norfolk v Yorkshire. Will Davies (Norfolk). Picture: ANTONY KELLYTennis Summer County Cup at Cromer Tennis and Squash Club. Norfolk v Yorkshire. Will Davies (Norfolk). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

After the second round of doubles at Cromer the men were in a commanding position at 4-2 against Yorkshire while the ladies were holding their own at 3-3 against Warwickshire at Eastbourne.

But from mid afternoon onwards Norfolk could not win another match, with both teams suffering in the heat as the men lost 5-4 and the ladies 6-3.

The men had beaten Surrey in the decisive rubber on Tuesday but the tables were turned this time around as Richard Bloomfield and Kris Jenkins were beaten in a third set tie-break to crush hopes of pushing for promotion.

Skipper Nicky Crawley said: “The boys are devastated to say the least. From the position we were in this is a bitter pill to swallow”.

Tennis Summer County Cup at Cromer Tennis and Squash Club. Norfolk v Yorkshire. Tom Fisher (Norfolk). Picture: ANTONY KELLYTennis Summer County Cup at Cromer Tennis and Squash Club. Norfolk v Yorkshire. Tom Fisher (Norfolk). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

It was difficult for the ladies who only had six fit players to call upon but there were some positives. Maddie Brooks and Emily Barrett won two of their three matches and could be a key pair for years to come while Frances Evans and Sam Noble came back from 2-4 down in the third to win Norfolk’s other point 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Both sides have matches against Kent today.

