Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tankard shows the ‘young’ boats the way around

PUBLISHED: 10:44 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 10:44 05 September 2018

Action from the Norfolk Dinghy Championships held at Wroxham Broad Picture: Trish Moore

Action from the Norfolk Dinghy Championships held at Wroxham Broad Picture: Trish Moore

Archant

Wroxham Broad saw the Norfolk 14ft One Design dinghy championships last weekend, hosted by the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club.

Tideway, sailed by Olivier and Sarah Hovey Picture: Trish MooreTideway, sailed by Olivier and Sarah Hovey Picture: Trish Moore

A total of 10 boats turned out, including a contingent from Beccles Amateur SC and from further afield, Karen and Paul Armitage from Thames SC.

The regatta consisted of four races over two days, with three to count, and was won by the oldest boat there, number 21 Tankard. Built in 1933, Tankard was helmed by Rory Kelsey who secured the trophy with an unassailable two firsts and a third.

It was good to see a healthy turnout in this now classic local one design class, where some boats remain in the same family, such as the 80-year-old Otter (43) owned by the Kinder family. One most notable contender was Tideway, built in 1948 by the late Martin Broom MBE, during his apprenticeship at Herbert Woods under the auspices of foreman Jimmy Turner, the then Official Builder. The boat is now sailed by has grandchildren, Olivier and Sarah Hovey.

Sport Most Read

City defender facing ‘a few months’ out after picking up injury at Rotherham

Sean Raggett, in action for Rotherham during a 3-1 loss at Everton in the Carabao Cup last week, picked up an injury at Wigan at the weekend Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Video: ‘It’s brilliant to be back’ – Maddison so excited for Canaries reunion

James Maddison and the England U21s trained on the Carrow Road pitch yesterday afternoon Picture: ANTONY KELLY

West Bromwich Albion move to the front of the queue for City legend

Wes Hoolahan is on trial at West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Russ on THAT Millwall game and the pub issues a Nelson warning – The PinkUn Show #150

The latest edition of our weekly Norwich City fanzine, The PinkUn Show, debates the latest Canaries action, their derby point and what's on the horizon.

Video: Gallery: England U21s train in Norwich ahead of qualifying clash with Netherlands

England U21s training at Carrow Road - James Maddison Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy