Horning racing reduced to pairs

PUBLISHED: 16:38 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:39 28 August 2018

Action from Horning Sailing Club Picture: Holly Hancock

Archant

It was another breezy Sunday for Horning Sailing Club’s racing on Hoveton Little Broad.

With an unfavourable forecast and the combination of several local regattas, it was a diminished turnout for racing, with pairs of boats turning out for match racing battles.

In the Reedlings, racing was right on the limit of comfortable sailing, with Robert and Holly Hancock leading Roger and James Pettit around the course. Similarly, Geoff Stubbs and Kathryn Pettit with the lead Yeoman with Toby Fields crewed by Clare Whitelegg second. After the first race the only boats to stay on the increasingly choppy broad were the two white boats – Rosy Wave (Alastair Fields/Katja Garbe) and Silver Cloud (Kevin Saunders/Nigel Davison) who won a race each, who were joined by three visiting Mirror dinghies.

At lunchtime, with heavy rain forecast in addition to increasing winds, the decision was taken to finish racing for the day. Meanwhile ,Saturday evening saw the conclusion of the new Sundown series, which had provided an opportunity for informal racing to take place during the season.

