Norfolk Punt Championship action on Barton Broad

Action from the Norfolk Punt Club Championships Picture: Robin Myerscough Archant

Twenty-one entries turned up to the Norfolk Punt Club on Barton Broad for the Punt Championships 2018.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Norfolk Punt Club Championships Picture: Robin Myerscough Action from the Norfolk Punt Club Championships Picture: Robin Myerscough

With Saturday’s wind in the WSW the Officer of the Day managed to get three good beats into the course. Everyone was very well-behaved on the start line, with Simon Clayton in Decoy crossing first and getting to the first mark ahead of the fleet.

It was great to see a traditional Punt leading the way. Colin Murray and Whooper soon got past Decoy and showed the fleet how to sail the course, beating the first hard chine, James Jarvey in Harnser, by only seven seconds on handicap.

The second race saw the start going from the starting raft to get a longer beat. A close start with eight boats on the line, going at speed. At the first mark Andrew Wilton in Merlin got stuck on the bouy and everyone had to go around. The race saw Whooper, Harnser and Merlin all fighting for line honours with Whooper again coming out top.

The third race, again from the starting raft, saw James Mason in White Eagle, in his first punt championship, go for port flyer, tacking at the last second and getting across the line first.

Action from the Norfolk Punt Club Championships Picture: Robin Myerscough Action from the Norfolk Punt Club Championships Picture: Robin Myerscough

At the end of the day, Colin Murray was first having won all three races in Whooper, with James Jarvey second in Harnser, and Richard Whiteford in Comet and Simon Clayton in Decoy sharing third.

On Sunday the fleet awoke to white horses on the Broad, and a strong gusting wind which thankfully calmed down before the start of the first race of the day. James Jarvey sailed an excellent race and managed to beat Colin Murray by nine seconds on handicap.

The fifth and last race started with the wind beginning to build again. Matthew Scott in Woodpecker capsized just before the start. During the race Peter Callum in Barnicle Goose managed to lose their main halyard at the end of the first round, James Jarvey did exactly the same thing at the end of the second round. The OOD decided as it was their last race they could do the fourth round, which resulted in the wind squalling and only 14 boats finishing. Richard Whitefoot in Comet, capsized just before the last mark whilst he was in second and ended up eighth overall.