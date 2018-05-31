Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

White horses greet racers at Hickling Broad!

PUBLISHED: 10:12 22 August 2018

Action from Hickling Broad Sailing Club Picture: Ian Symonds

Action from Hickling Broad Sailing Club Picture: Ian Symonds

Archant

Hickling Broad was more akin to a mini-inland ocean at the weekend.

Action from Hickling Broad Sailing Club Picture: Ian Symonds Action from Hickling Broad Sailing Club Picture: Ian Symonds

White horses and lines of foamy spume built up as the wind livened up the water, as well as the sailing.

Steve Johnson flew by in his Contender at one stage and then emerged into the club house with the comment “that was scary but fun”.

Two dinghies retired with minor damage, so the day went down to the more solid, less flighty boats.

Clubhouse starts were on, timing in those starts critical to avoid being over the line. The first race went to Robert Hawkins’ Solo, with Peter Dearnley’s Wayfarer second and Malcolm Mellor’s Solo third. The remaining boats included Laser 4.7s, Solos and the brave pairing of Benjy Jefferies and Rose Ling in an RS Feva.

The second race saw the Dearnley Wayfarer regain first slot, Mellor’s Solo second and Alan Ross’s Laser 4.7 third.

The flying Finn of David Shipstone was fourth as this Olympic class boat fairly flew across the waves.

Sport Most Read

Opinion: Tettey may have had a shocker but those booing City’s stalwart should be ashamed

Alex Tettey in action for City against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Former Canaries midfielder ‘delighted’ to be back in management with Livingston

Gary Holt, pictured during his time as a coach during Alex Neil's reign at Norwich City, is the new manager of Livingston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Hopefully we can replicate that atmosphere’ – Fit-again Lewis ready for another battle with Leeds

Jamal Lewis in action during City's 2-0 win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Norwich is a team that plays better than the points they have’ – Leeds boss Bielsa wary of Canaries

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa, pictured during last weekend's 2-0 win over Rotherham at Elland Road Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Poll: No Tettey, no party – but what’s your favourite moment from City’s long-serving midfielder?

Alex Tettey turns to celebrate his strike against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy