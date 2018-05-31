White horses greet racers at Hickling Broad!

Action from Hickling Broad Sailing Club Picture: Ian Symonds Archant

Hickling Broad was more akin to a mini-inland ocean at the weekend.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Hickling Broad Sailing Club Picture: Ian Symonds Action from Hickling Broad Sailing Club Picture: Ian Symonds

White horses and lines of foamy spume built up as the wind livened up the water, as well as the sailing.

Steve Johnson flew by in his Contender at one stage and then emerged into the club house with the comment “that was scary but fun”.

Two dinghies retired with minor damage, so the day went down to the more solid, less flighty boats.

Clubhouse starts were on, timing in those starts critical to avoid being over the line. The first race went to Robert Hawkins’ Solo, with Peter Dearnley’s Wayfarer second and Malcolm Mellor’s Solo third. The remaining boats included Laser 4.7s, Solos and the brave pairing of Benjy Jefferies and Rose Ling in an RS Feva.

The second race saw the Dearnley Wayfarer regain first slot, Mellor’s Solo second and Alan Ross’s Laser 4.7 third.

The flying Finn of David Shipstone was fourth as this Olympic class boat fairly flew across the waves.