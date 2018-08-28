Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

George Russell extends lead over McLaren man of the moment Lando Norris

PUBLISHED: 11:11 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:11 05 September 2018

A delighted George Russell celebrates securing his fourth FIA Formula Two pole position at Monza Picture: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2

A delighted George Russell celebrates securing his fourth FIA Formula Two pole position at Monza Picture: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2

LAT Images email: sales@latimages.com

George Russell has 22 precious points more than FIA Formula Two title rival Lando Norris after the latest round in the series held at the Autodromo Monza in Italy.

Norfolk'’s George Russell, second right, celebrates his fifth FIA Formula Two victory at Monza Picture: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2Norfolk'’s George Russell, second right, celebrates his fifth FIA Formula Two victory at Monza Picture: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2

The Norfolk racer journeyed to the Italian circuit after seeing his series lead cut to just five points by Norris, who has landed a McLaren F1 seat for next year, after what Russell described as a “one of the toughest weekends of the year” at the previous round.

The Mercedes AMG Formula One reserve driver was fired up to make sure he held on to his lead and put in a scintillating qualifying lap to grab pole position, his fourth of the year, but more importantly gained four additional points for the feat.

“I just went for it and really nailed the lap,” said Russell. “I’m here to impress people in the Formula 1 paddock because that’s where I’m aiming to be next year”.

Russell made a tardy race one start from pole position and found himself squeezed down to third at the opening corner by Artem Markelov, driving for the Snetterton-based Russian Time squad, and Alex Albon.

Critically, Russell was ahead of Norris and maintained his advantage through the pit stop phase, but Norris was edging closer and mounted a challenge, via the grass, to pass his rival.

Russell repelled his advances, but Norris tried again and made it stick at turn three. Russell racer fought back a lap later, but was held off before finally displacing his rival at turn one on the 23rd lap.

Russell held onto fourth to the finish, while Norris lost a further position in the final laps which helped Russell increase his lead to 13 points before Sunday’s race.

“Apologies to the team,” said Russell. “I lost that race at the start with a lack of confidence on the brakes.”

Russell soon made up for his race one regrets by taking victory in race two, his fifth of the season, to increase his series lead to 22 over Norris with two rounds remaining. Starting fifth Russell moved up to second on the run to the first corner and then made a move for the lead, which saw him lock up and use the escape road.

Rejoining in third place, Russell followed Markelov past Nicholas Latiff and when the Russian Time racer locked up at the first chicane Russell was able to power past and into a lead he held to the chequered flag.

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

City defender facing ‘a few months’ out after picking up injury at Rotherham

Sean Raggett, in action for Rotherham during a 3-1 loss at Everton in the Carabao Cup last week, picked up an injury at Wigan at the weekend Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Video: ‘It’s brilliant to be back’ – Maddison so excited for Canaries reunion

James Maddison and the England U21s trained on the Carrow Road pitch yesterday afternoon Picture: ANTONY KELLY

West Bromwich Albion move to the front of the queue for City legend

Wes Hoolahan is on trial at West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Russ on THAT Millwall game and the pub issues a Nelson warning – The PinkUn Show #150

The latest edition of our weekly Norwich City fanzine, The PinkUn Show, debates the latest Canaries action, their derby point and what's on the horizon.

Video: Gallery: England U21s train in Norwich ahead of qualifying clash with Netherlands

England U21s training at Carrow Road - James Maddison Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy