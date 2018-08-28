Search

Porsche driver Hollyman looks to return to winning ways at Snetterton

PUBLISHED: 16:21 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:22 28 August 2018

Robert Hollyman, on the top step of the podium, celebrating victory in last year’'s Aston Martin Intermarque race at Snetterton Picture: Ellen Tunstall Photography.

© Ellen Tunstall

Norfolk-born Robert Hollyman will be looking to resume his winning streak on his former home circuit of Snetterton this Saturday by taking victory in the AMOC Intermarque race.

Action from last year's Aston Martin Owners Club meeting at Snetterton with the 44 Porsche GT3 of Peter Mangion battling past the Simon Watts/Roberto Giordanelli Porsche 968 Turbo (58) pursued by the BMW M3 of Tom Houlbrook Picture: Ellen Tunstall PhotographyAction from last year's Aston Martin Owners Club meeting at Snetterton with the 44 Porsche GT3 of Peter Mangion battling past the Simon Watts/Roberto Giordanelli Porsche 968 Turbo (58) pursued by the BMW M3 of Tom Houlbrook Picture: Ellen Tunstall Photography

The Porsche 964 racer was victorious in the opening two rounds, but found the pace a bit too hot at the previous event, at Donington Park, and would dearly like revenge – but the BMW M3 of Richard and Sam Neary may prove too potent.

Also keen to mix up the order will be the Bob Searles/Tony Jardine Porsche 944 and the David Norton/James Hilliard Porsche 911 2.7RS, who have previously given Hollyman a fright at the Norfolk venue. But it’s Laurence Squires who leads Hollyman by a single point in the title fight.

The Nearys will also contest the GT Challenge with the BMW M3-mounted Tom Houlbrook and Grahame Tilley, in his Ginetta G55, renewing their battle from the last round which was settled in the former’s favour by less than a second after 50 minutes of racing.

The race for the first Aston Martin GT4 home will be just as intense with Chris Kemp, Robin Marriott and David and Robert Tinn all chasing honours.

The Equipe series is proving so popular split grids have made an appearance this year. The new Pre ’63 category will pit Lotus Elites against Jaguar E Types and Healey 3000s, with Mark Dunn, John Pearson and Martyn Corfield in the latter machinery bound to be near the front.

The Equipe GT race will see the TVR Granturas of Robi Bernberg, Barry Dye, Mark Ashworth and Will Penrose take on a host of MGBs but they should have the upper hand.

The Jack Fairman/XK Challenge combined race will see a variety of 1950s sports car take on the early Jaguars with Steve Watton keen to clinch a hat-trick of victories with his quick Turner Sports.

Completing the day’s action, which starts at 12.40pm, is the Pre-War Team Challenge with Peter Dubsky in his Aston Martin 15/98 keen to repeat his Donington Park triumph while the Bentley 3/4.5 mounted Clive Morley and the Railton Sports Tourer of Anthony Fenwick-Wilson squabble over second.

