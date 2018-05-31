Sparrow’s hopes of another Citroen 2CV victory at Snetterton are crushed

Newcomer Beacon Downe dominated the Citroen 2CV 24 Hour race at Snetterton, having taken control of the event at one-third distance before running out winners by 11 laps.

The young team of Peter Rundle, Louis Tyson and Kris Tovey set a blistering early pace, swapping the lead in the early hours with the Wisbech-based Gadget Racing.

However, the local team’s challenge faltered in the eighth hour when a fuel-related problem forced an engine change and saw them slip behind the ECAS squad to finally finish third.

Pete Sparrow’s attempts to win the event for the fifth time in a row ended in the third hour when the Team Lion 1 car sustained front and rear body damage after multiple contact.

The pit crew got the car back out after losing some 20 laps, but their recovery drive was thwarted mid-Sunday morning when the brakes locked on at Murrays and the car was rammed in the rear. Another sterling effort by the pit crew had the bodywork, which was crushed by some 35cm, back on track to allow the crew to claim an astonishing fifth place.

The Greg Page-led Watton-based Iceni Racing ended up 13th in the 2CV section, having overcome electrical and tyre-related issues.

The overall victory was claimed by the Euro spec BNLL 1 Euro BMW-powered car which cruised to victory over its sister car by 24 laps after a trouble-free run.

In the Mini category, the Misfits didn’t suffer the engine-related problems many of their rivals did, with two teams returning to Aldershot and Northampton to pick up spare engines, for a 32-lap victory. In the supporting races, Ben Tilley won both of the Classic FF1600 events, but had to pass veteran racer Rick Morris into the final corner to secure the double victory.

Lewis Saunders won the opening Junior Saloon race in his repaired car, having rolled his Citroen Saxo VTR in Friday testing. Saunders was not quite able to win race two as Joel Wren and Scott McIntyre pushed him back to third.

Ken Lark inherited his second Classic VW race victory, having dominated the opening event, when myriad problems knocked out leader Nick Bosch. A late race two problem stopped Steve Sawley from winning both of the Honda Challenge events to the delight of Robert Burkinshaw.