Norwich star Daniel Parker loses world title after first-lap drama at King’s Lynn

Chaos as the green flag drops - – defending world champion Dan Parker (306) is already in serious trouble Picture: Darren Garwell Archant

Thousands of fans packed into the Adrian Flux Arena for the 2L Stock Car world final.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lee Sampson battles on despite sparks and smoke ... and before the flames came Picture: Darren Garwell Lee Sampson battles on despite sparks and smoke ... and before the flames came Picture: Darren Garwell

More than 70 drivers were in action, including Norwich’s Daniel Parker, 23, who was defending the title he won in Scotland.

But any hopes Parker had of retaining his gold roof once the final started were ended before the first lap had finished.

The big race saw an explosive start with most of the fancied runners coming to grief as cars crossed the start finish line pointing every way but the right one.

Parker was one who found himself in trouble and ended up completing nearly all of the first lap facing the wrong way as he was carried around as a passenger. The damage he picked up forced him to retire when the race was suspended after a couple of laps to allow medical attention to Scott Greenslade.

The top three after the big race which was won by Max Stott from Willie Skoyles and Barry Russell Picture: Kevin Wickham The top three after the big race which was won by Max Stott from Willie Skoyles and Barry Russell Picture: Kevin Wickham

Once the race restarted a sensational race took place, with Scotland’s Ross Waters leading the first half before Deane Mayes hit the front. It looked as if Mayes was going to take the win as he extended his lead, but with three laps to go he came under attack from a back-marker and, in heavy traffic, spun out.

Max Stott took the lead, chased hard by Scotsman Barry Russell and Willie Skoyles. Stott hung on to repel a late charge by Skoyles to take the chequered flag with Skoyles runner-up – just as he was in 2004, when the world final was held at King’s Lynn.

Skoyles did get some consolation later in the night with victory in the Inter Nations cup with a dominant display.

The Saloons were back in action on Sunday where the main event was the Steve Newman Memorial, a race always keenly fought.

Tommy Barnes (26) finds himself in the middle of a big rollover Picture: Darren Garwell Tommy Barnes (26) finds himself in the middle of a big rollover Picture: Darren Garwell

Newman was a popular character around the raceways but lost his life in a racing incident back in 2012.

The race was one of the best of the weekend and featured several lead changes before Parker made a perfectly-timed move which saw him force Carl Waterfield wide on the final bend. Although Waterfield managed to mount a counter-attack which saw him spin Parker, the Norwich racer kept his foot down hard to ensure he had the momentum to cross the line first – even if it was sideways.

“I may have lost the gold roof but I’ve had a brilliant weekend,” said Parker.

“The turnout of cars and racing has been fantastic all weekend and I have really enjoyed being able to meet and talk to so many fans.

Dan Parker is pictured with Steve's children Billy and Charley Newman after winning the Steve Newman Memorial Picture: Kevin Wickham Dan Parker is pictured with Steve's children Billy and Charley Newman after winning the Steve Newman Memorial Picture: Kevin Wickham

“Last year in the world final I went for a gap which appeared and it paid off and I got away.

“This year I went for a gap and it didn’t pay off for me. That’s the way racing goes. The memorial race was superb and I was determined I was going to win it. I wasn’t going to come home from this weekend with nothing and it is a privilege to win a trophy that means so much.”

Banger Racing returns to King’s Lynn on Bank Holiday Monday (1pm) with the annual Crash for Cancer meeting which sees the Big Van Bangers in action. Racing also comes from the Reliant Robin World of Shale with the first ramp rollover competition at King’s Lynn for more than 20 years.