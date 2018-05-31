Battling Zelos frustrated as he slips off the pace in Rockingham qualifying

Dan Zelos from Dereham getting close to the safety wall at Rockingham Speedway on his way to fifth place in race two of the Renault UK Clio Cup Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography www.jakobebrey.com

Dan Zelos endured another frustrating weekend in the Renault UK Clio Cup series with the Dereham racer unable to fulfil his promise at the Rockingham Speedway.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harry King in charge of the third Ginetta GT4 SuperCup race at Rockingham Speedway with his Elite Motorsport of Shipdham tendered car Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography Harry King in charge of the third Ginetta GT4 SuperCup race at Rockingham Speedway with his Elite Motorsport of Shipdham tendered car Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

“Up and down weekend for me,” admitted the Evergreen Tyres-supported racer, who had set his sights on a podium place.

Zelos was disappointed with his qualifying performances, able only to place his WDE run car on ninth place on the grid for both races.

However, in the opening race Zelos made a terrific start and worked his way up to fourth by the end of the first lap, but was then knocked out of the contest after contact with a rival.

“Struggled with our quali pace on Saturday morning which put us down in ninth. Fought from ninth to fourth on lap one and then got hit when battling for the podium spots,” said Zelos.

Harry King celebrating victory in the third Ginetta GT4 SuperCup race at Rockingham Speedway driving for the Shipdham-based Elite Motorsport squad Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography Harry King celebrating victory in the third Ginetta GT4 SuperCup race at Rockingham Speedway driving for the Shipdham-based Elite Motorsport squad Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Race two was held on a slippery surface with intermitted rain, with Zelos squeezed down to 10th in the early skirmishes of the opening lap. Thereafter he picked his way past those in front, showing his patience and deft touch in tricky conditions to end up on the tail of WDE team leader and title contestant, Paul Rivett, who he followed home for fifth.

“Race two brought some rain to contend with and we fought through to P5. A massive thanks to WDE motorsport for getting the car fixed for the second race,” said Zelos.

Harry King left Rockingham having taken more points in the Ginetta GT4 SuperCup races than anyone else to move into third in the series. In the opening race King, who races for the Shipdham-based Elite Motorsport team, had to unseat series leader Charlie Ladell before he could set after Tom Roche who proved tantalisingly out of reach. In the second race King led away on a slick track but was soon passed by Ladell, who was penalised 10 seconds for being out of position at the start, with Carl Boardley also able to pass King to be awarded victory.

In the final race King quickly found his way into second before relieving Ladell of the lead mid-race to secure his fourth victory of the season.

“Weekends like this don’t happen very often,” said King. “We are now placed third in the championship with two rounds remaining. It’s on.”