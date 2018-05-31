Citroen 2CVs have their day in the Snetterton spotlight

Pete Sparrow in the Team Lion 97 car which he and team-mates David O’Keefe and Alec Graham will be hoping to take their fifth victory in a row in the 2CV 24 Hour race this weekend at Snetterton Picture: Martin Harrold/Team Lion Archant

Last year Pete Sparrow set a new bench mark for 24 Hour race victories by leading Team Lion to victory in the 2CV day night event at Snetterton to record an amazing 10th win.

The Greg Page-led Team Iceni who will be hoping for better luck than last year when the Watton-based outfit encountered fuel and wheel problems Picture: Ellen Tunstall Photography The Greg Page-led Team Iceni who will be hoping for better luck than last year when the Watton-based outfit encountered fuel and wheel problems Picture: Ellen Tunstall Photography

Sparrow has won the event at all three venues the race has visited – also including Mondello Park in Ireland and the Welsh circuit of Anglesey – and will be looking to take his fifth win in a row having just wrapped up the 2CV title for this year.

Sparrow’s team-mates, former Norfolk resident David O’Keefe and Alec Graham, are also multi winners with the former keeping the team’s hopes intact last year when he coaxed the car back to the pits after an early throttle cable breakage cost them eight precious laps.

Two engine changes stymied Gadget Racing’s chances, but the Wisbech team fought back to fifth place, with a storming second half to the race, and with a clean run this year will pose a real threat.

If the Baycon Racing trio of Sandro and Luca Proietti and Meyrick Cox can keep out of trouble they are potential winners while the Chris Yates Blueberry Muffins-led team showed great pace in the early running last year before becoming involved in a car accident at quarter distance.

One of the European hybrid 2CV�s which will be contesting the 24 Hour race at Snetterton this weekend Picture: Ellen Tunstall Photography One of the European hybrid 2CV�s which will be contesting the 24 Hour race at Snetterton this weekend Picture: Ellen Tunstall Photography

Consistency secured second place last year for the ECAS-backed Dan Willan, Paul Crosby, Philip Martin-Dye and Fred Martin-Dye crew who would dearly love to go one better.

The Greg Page-led Iceni Racing team from Watton will be hoping it used up all its bad luck last year with fuel problems hindering early progress while a wheel broke late in the event. Overall victory went to the visiting BNLL1 squad who led home the European specification 2CVs while six traditional Minis have their own battle.

There are four supporting categories, who both race twice during Saturday, with the Classic VW Cup starting off the action in which Ken Lark’s Corrado is usually the pace setter. Lewis Saunders leads the Junior Saloon Champion but with race wins spread around the field consistency is key to overall success while the Classis FF1600s complete the action which start at 10.50am on Saturday with the main event flagged off at 5pm.