Dixon looking for more glory as Superbikes head to Cadwell

Ryan Vickers leads Aaron Clarke last year - will he do so again this year? Picture: Barry Clay Archant

With only two rounds left until the “Showdown”, the RAF Marham-based RAF Regular and Reserves Superbike rider Jake Dixon has ensured his place in the top six.

But he will be out to add yet more podium places to this year’s tally when the BSB Championship heads to Cadwell this weekend.

One man who has dominated the top step of the podium is Thetford’s Ryan Vickers in the Superstock 600 class – he’s won six of the seven races and was leading when he fell at Knockhill.

Norwich’s Grant Newstead will be aiming to put Thruxton behind him while in the Superstock 1000 class Morello Racing will be hoping for a change of fortune after the last two rounds. After three good sidecar results at Thruxton, Simon Gilbert and North Walsham’s Jack Tritton will be looking for more of the same with the draperRacing sidecar. RAF man Michael Russell from King’s Lynn will be in action for True Heroes Racing in the sidecars with Shaun Parker in the chair.