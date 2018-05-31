RAF man Dixon looking for more success at Thruxton

Ryan Vickers from Thetford hopes to extend his Superstock 600 title lead Picture: Barry Clay Archant

RAF Regular and Reserves rider Jake Dixon will be looking to repeat last year’s result when the British Superbikes head to Thruxton this weekend.

Simon Gilbert with North Walsham's Jack Tritton will be in action at Thruxton Picture: Barry Clay Simon Gilbert with North Walsham's Jack Tritton will be in action at Thruxton Picture: Barry Clay

Dixon was on the podium twice at his last visit, but Josh Brookes finally got back to his winning ways at Brands Hatch a fortnight ago and is sure to be chasing more of the same.

In the Superstock 600 class Thetford’s Ryan Vickers will be aiming to add another win to his tally of five out of six, but there are a few riders who would like to put a spanner in the works, draperRacing’s Aaron Clarke and Norwich’s own Grant Newstead among them. Vickers leads Joe Sheldon-Shaw by 34 points in the title chase.

Bowthorpe’s Morello Racing’s Luke Jones is capable of being in the top half dozen in the Superstock 1000 but two DNFs did nothing for his chances at the last round. In the sidecar races, Simon Gilbert with North Walsham’s Jack Tritton and True Heroes Racing’s RAF man Michael Russell from King’s Lynn with Shaun Parker are in action.