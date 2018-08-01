Newson looking to put Norfolk name on world title trophy

Matt Newson battles with Dutchman Mark Tesselaar (4) at King'’s Lynn earlier this year Picture: Matthew Bull Matt Bull/RacePixels.co.uk

Matt Newson will be looking to take another step towards becoming the first Norfolk driver to win the BriSCA F1 Stock Car world title since Dereham’s Bob Reeve in 1955 when the first World Championship Semi-Final takes place at King’s Lynn on Saturday (5pm).

Newson has had a great qualifying campaign and will no doubt be delighted to have drawn his home track at Lynn rather than the other semi-final, which takes place at Birmingham next weekend.

He will start the big race on the outside of the front row alongside arch-rival Stuart Smith.

It will be the first time in three months that F1 Stock Cars have raced in Norfolk.

Racing also comes from the 2L Stock Cars who will be competing at King’s Lynn for the final time before the World Final is staged at the venue in just over two weeks time.

There is also racing taking place at King’s Lynn this Sunday when the 2L Bangers, Micro Bangers, 1300 Stock Cars and Junior Bangers are in action.