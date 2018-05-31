Classic racing on the cards at Snetterton

Rod Birley’'s turbo-powered Ford Escort Cosworth which is typical of the potent cars contesting the Thunder Saloons and Blue Oval Series at Snetterton this weekend Picture: Rafal Biniszewski Rafal Biniszewski

Enthusiasts of classic saloons will be well catered for at Snetterton this weekend with cars from the 1960s to the noughties battling it out at the Norfolk venue.

The fastest of the categories will be the Thunder Saloons and Blue Oval Series with the Subaru Impreza of Dale Gent leading the title chase and hoping to add to his victory tally of six from the eight races this year, while Neil Argrave leads the BOSS series, with Piers Grange’s Escort closing in.

Cars from the 1993 to 2005 era are grouped together with the Honda Civic Type R of Steve Barden fresh from a pair of victories at Rockingham Speedway.

Ian Bower followed him home both times in his BMW M3 while Jaguar XJS-mounted Gail Hill will be aiming for another pair of wins as will Anna Barden as she fights for control of Class A against experienced rival Neil Bray.

The Pre 1966 and Pre 1983 contenders race separately with the mighty Ford Falcon of Alan Greenhalgh, a double winner at the Coby circuit, well suited to the fast Snetterton straights.

Meanwhile, the Escort Mk1 of Stephen Primett has a firm grip on the latter series, although Mark Osborne will be hoping his Triumph Dolomite Sprint will be able to offer a challenge.

Colin Wells will probably be the pacesetter in the BMW Championship and keen to maintain his narrow lead over Ken Denwood, who races in a separate category within the series and has been highly successful.

The Michelin Clio series has seen Ben Palmer take all eight wins this season, but with just a point separating joint second-placed Simon Freeman and Ronan Pearson from Tyler Lidsey in fourth their twin races promise to be hotly contested.

Making their Snetterton debuts are the Citroen C1s with a four-hour endurance event at the end of Saturday with the previous event ending with three of the 39 teams on the lead lap. Victory went to the McAttack Racing crew followed by Old Hat Motorsport.

The Caterham Sigmax series complete the 17-race programme which starts at 12.40pm on Saturday before resuming on Sunday at 10.40am.