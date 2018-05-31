Search

Volvo racers bring variety to King’s Lynn circuit

PUBLISHED: 11:07 25 July 2018

Regular Volvo pilot in the Unlimited Bangers Ashley Bell will be in action at the All Volvo Banger meeting at King''s Lynn on Saturday Picture: Damien Widdows

Regular Volvo pilot in the Unlimited Bangers Ashley Bell will be in action at the All Volvo Banger meeting at King’'s Lynn on Saturday Picture: Damien Widdows

Archant

Stock Car and Banger racing return to the Adrian Flux Arena on Saturday (5pm) following a three-week absence.

A very busy period of several big events kicks off with a cracker with the All Volvo Unlimited Bangers in action with the 2L Stock Cars and the Junior Bangers.

It is the first time a meeting for Volvo cars has taken place at King’s Lynn and whilst the car may not be the most exotic type of banger ever seen, its relative cheapness and ease of build as far as Unlimited Banger Racing goes means that as well as a big turnout of cars expected, there should be a night of action-packed racing.

The meeting has attracted drivers from throughout mainland Europe and as well as standard Volvos, a variety of limousines, hearses and even a Volvo ambulance are expected to race.

It is an important night for the 2L Stock Cars with the formula staging its penultimate meeting at the Arena before the venue stages the World final on August 18.

