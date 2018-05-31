Search

Jake Dixon misses out at Brands Hatch

PUBLISHED: 11:02 25 July 2018 | UPDATED: 11:02 25 July 2018

RAF regular and Reserves Jake Dixon Picture: Barry Clay

RAF regular and Reserves Jake Dixon Picture: Barry Clay

After a very successful British Superbike weekend at Knockhill Jake Dixon arrived at his local circuit Brands Hatch as the man to beat on board the RAF Reserves and Regular Kawasaki – but it was not to be.

Both Superbike races produced identical results for the top four as Josh Brookes finally found his winning form to claim a double win, with Glenn Irwin in second position and Leon Haslam third.

Dixon just missed the podium with two fourth places but, thanks to Brad Ray having an off day, he still left Brands Hatch in second place in the championship behind Haslam, who has an 80-point advantage.

In the Superstock 600 race, Thetford’s Ryan Vickers was back to his winning ways. He started by taking yet another pole position, but Aaron Clarke on the draperRacing Yamaha was also back on the front row and determined to take the fight to Vickers again – but it was Vickers who took the win, by more than five seconds from Clarke.

Norwich’s Grant Newstead had a bad day by his standards and had to settle for 12th place and dropped to sixth in the title chase.

Bowthorpe’s Morello Racing had a weekend to forget, with no finishers in the three Superstock 1000 races.

Luke Jones was going well in race one when he crashed out at Hawthorns, while Carl Phillips failed to finish – and neither rider made the second race.

On Sunday, Joe Collier high-sided out of Druids and took another four riders with him, one being Phillips, and in the re-run Jones was going well when he crashed out at Paddock.

DraperRacing’s Simon Gilbert and North Walsham’s Jack Tritton finished ninth in the first sidecar race, but after an engine change they soon made up for a slow start from the front row in race two and coming out of Druids on lap two moved into second place before a slipping clutch put paid to their race, forcing them to retire.

King’s Lynn’s Michael Russell had a busy weekend with the True Heroes Team where he finally got to race in the Ducati TriOptions Cup and the sidecar races – Shaun Parker was in the sidecar with him.

