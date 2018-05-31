Attleborough racer moves up to second in historic 70s Roadsports series

Jeremy Clark pushing hard in his Lotus Elan at Cadwell Park Picture: Paul Lawrence. Archant

Jeremy Clark has followed up his two impressive 70s Roadsports victories at Snetterton earlier in the season with a string of strong results, which has put him in second place in the series.

The Attleborough resident, new to historic racing this season, proved unbeatable in his Lotus Elan on his home circuit and then moved on to the tight and twisty Cadwell Park which favoured the fine handling of the Norfolk-built Elan.

In the opening encounter Clark tried every avenue to find a way past reigning champion Charles Barter and his potent Datsun 240Z which ended when he spun in the middle of Hall Bends.

“I was relieved when I got going again as it’s scary having cars racing towards you when you are broadside across the track,” said Clark.

The local racer set off once more and climbed back to ninth overall and sixth in Class C while race winner Barter, who races in Class B, collected maximum points.

Clark started the next day’s race from eighth on the grid with a superb start elevating the red and white Elan up to fourth by the end of the first lap before passing Jim Dean’s Lotus Europa and then ousting Mark Leverett’s similar Elan from second, although the leading Europa was by this time out of sight.

The action resumed at Mallory Park with Clark qualifying his Elan in seventh with three other Class C Lotuses ahead of him and rival Barter on the all-important pole. Barter made an awful start, gaining Clark a position, while Cadwell race two winner Will Leverett spun his Lotus Europa on lap two, leaving Clark in fifth.

As the race raged on Barter recovered and steamed by all his rivals while Clark couldn’t find a way past John Williams’ Porsche 911 and had to settle for second in class and fourth overall.

Race two was just as frenetic with Clark again in the thick of the action, but this time he stood on the podium in third place, and first of the Class C runners, but the pesky Porsche remained tantalising ahead once more.

The series moved on to a non-championship race at last weekend’s prestigious Silverstone Classic historic meeting with the local racer chasing Barter home with the pair resuming their title battle at Croft Circuit in two weeks time.