Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Attleborough racer moves up to second in historic 70s Roadsports series

PUBLISHED: 10:55 25 July 2018 | UPDATED: 10:55 25 July 2018

Jeremy Clark pushing hard in his Lotus Elan at Cadwell Park Picture: Paul Lawrence.

Jeremy Clark pushing hard in his Lotus Elan at Cadwell Park Picture: Paul Lawrence.

Archant

Jeremy Clark has followed up his two impressive 70s Roadsports victories at Snetterton earlier in the season with a string of strong results, which has put him in second place in the series.

The Attleborough resident, new to historic racing this season, proved unbeatable in his Lotus Elan on his home circuit and then moved on to the tight and twisty Cadwell Park which favoured the fine handling of the Norfolk-built Elan.

In the opening encounter Clark tried every avenue to find a way past reigning champion Charles Barter and his potent Datsun 240Z which ended when he spun in the middle of Hall Bends.

“I was relieved when I got going again as it’s scary having cars racing towards you when you are broadside across the track,” said Clark.

The local racer set off once more and climbed back to ninth overall and sixth in Class C while race winner Barter, who races in Class B, collected maximum points.

Clark started the next day’s race from eighth on the grid with a superb start elevating the red and white Elan up to fourth by the end of the first lap before passing Jim Dean’s Lotus Europa and then ousting Mark Leverett’s similar Elan from second, although the leading Europa was by this time out of sight.

The action resumed at Mallory Park with Clark qualifying his Elan in seventh with three other Class C Lotuses ahead of him and rival Barter on the all-important pole. Barter made an awful start, gaining Clark a position, while Cadwell race two winner Will Leverett spun his Lotus Europa on lap two, leaving Clark in fifth.

As the race raged on Barter recovered and steamed by all his rivals while Clark couldn’t find a way past John Williams’ Porsche 911 and had to settle for second in class and fourth overall.

Race two was just as frenetic with Clark again in the thick of the action, but this time he stood on the podium in third place, and first of the Class C runners, but the pesky Porsche remained tantalising ahead once more.

The series moved on to a non-championship race at last weekend’s prestigious Silverstone Classic historic meeting with the local racer chasing Barter home with the pair resuming their title battle at Croft Circuit in two weeks time.

Sport Most Read

Video: ‘It is almost like physical pain’ - Daniel Farke plots Norwich City’s fightback

Daniel Farke and Alex Neil renew acquaintances at Carrow Road tonight Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Daniel Farke on Timm Klose’s future and links to Dijon striker

Timm Klose is in Daniel Farke's plans for Preston's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: TEAM NEWS: Double fitness boost for Norwich City ahead of Preston clash

Todd Cantwell is back in the mix for Preston's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Watch: Our reporters discuss all the latest Canaries issues ahead of Preston clash

Norwich City and Onel Hernandez are looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United when they take on Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City’s pink walls don’t bother Alex Neil – it’s all about the green grass

Alex Neil - will he be in the pink at Carrow Road? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy