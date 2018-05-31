Zelos has momentum heading to Snetterton

Dan Zelos of Dereham hoping for his first Renault UK Clio Cup podium of 2018 at his home circuit Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography Archant

Dereham racer Dan Zelos heads to his home track of Snetterton this weekend buoyed by his best results of the season at the previous Renault UK Clio Cup races.

“We will have some momentum behind us and the pressure will be off,” said Zelos, who will also be unveiling a new livery to thank Evergreen Tyres for their support over the years. “I have generally gone well at Snetterton in the past so the podium is most definitely in my sights.”

However, it is the series contenders who the local racer will have to beat, with seven podium visits each for Max Coats and Zelos’ WDE team-mate Paul Rivett while third-placed James Dorlin has six to his name.

Ginetta GT4 SuperCup title contenders Charlie Ladell and Carl Boardley, from Ipswich, will slug it out at the top of the points table with the former holding a seven-point lead over the Suffolk racer and a 5-4 victory count in his favour.

Harry King be taking no prisoners as he goes in search of at least one victory for the Norfolk-based Elite Motorsport squad.

Ginetta GT4 SuperCup racer Harry King hopes to taste the victory champagne at Snetterton this weekend for the Shipdham-based Elite Motorsport team Picture: Adam Pigott Ginetta GT4 SuperCup racer Harry King hopes to taste the victory champagne at Snetterton this weekend for the Shipdham-based Elite Motorsport team Picture: Adam Pigott

Likewise, in the Ginetta Junior ranks with the Shipdham team looking for home success and currently holding the top two places in the series with Adam Smalley on 38 points ahead of Louis Foster, the latter also heading the Rookie award.

Smalley has five victories while third-placed Luke Browning has four, but has so far lacked the consistency to challenge for top spot.

The British F4 Championship is led by Kiern Jewiss who has clocked up an impressive 12 podium visits, including five wins, and will be keen to maintain that momentum.

Ayrton Simmons, a double winner at the last round, will need to repeat the feat if he is to put pressure on Jewiss and cut his 57-point lead.

Adam Smalley who is leading the Ginetta Junior Championship for the Shipdham- based Elite Motorsport Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography Adam Smalley who is leading the Ginetta Junior Championship for the Shipdham- based Elite Motorsport Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

No one has yet stamped their authority on the Porsche Carrera Cup, with just 10 points separating Tio Ellinas from third-placed Tom Wrigley with Dino Zamparelli between the pair and keen to make up for an awful meeting at Oulton Park. Keeping the top three on their toes will be Lewis Plato, George Gamble and Dan Harper, all three race winners, making for the most open contest for years.