Turkington the man to beat as Touring Cars celebrate landmark at Snetterton

PUBLISHED: 10:23 25 July 2018

BMW 125i M Sport driver and current series leader Colin Turkington will be very strong in the double points Diamond Double race Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Jakob Ebrey

The British Touring Car Championship will celebrated its 60th anniversary at Snetterton this weekend with a double length, double points 60-mile Diamond Double finale on Sunday.

Third-placed Matt Neal in action with his Halfords Yuasa Racing Honda Civic at the recent test day at Snetterton Picture: Jakob Ebrey PhotographyThird-placed Matt Neal in action with his Halfords Yuasa Racing Honda Civic at the recent test day at Snetterton Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

It’s fitting that the BTCC should mark the occasion at the Norfolk venue as the first title winner was Ashill farmer Jack Sears, who triumphed after winning a shoot-out at Brands Hatch.

Currently, Colin Turkington, with his BMW 125i M Sport, heads the points table from speedy youngster Tom Ingram while in third place is veteran Matt Neal and his new Honda Civic.

Double champion Turkington is a master at racking up the points and making sure he keeps out of trouble when he is loaded with success ballast, befitting the series leader, to come stronger as the day progresses.

Ingram, with his Toyota Avensis, is learning the art of keeping the points clock ticking away and always goes well at the Norfolk venue so will be aiming to close the 19-point gap to Turkington.

Adam Morgan and his Mercedes A Class will be aiming to get back into the thick of the action having led the series earlier in the season Picture: Jakob Ebrey PhotographyAdam Morgan and his Mercedes A Class will be aiming to get back into the thick of the action having led the series earlier in the season Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Neal is developing the new Honda Civic and should get stronger as the season progresses but has never really gelled with the longer Snetterton layout.

Just 11 points separate fourth to ninth places, led by the consistent Andrew Jordan, who is still looking for his first victory of the season, but looks to be back to his pre-Snetterton 2014 form, when he was concussed after a nasty crash.

Tom Chilton is another who is cleverly racking up the points, and fifth place is the reward, and with the Motorbase Ford Focus historically liking the Snetterton layout has the equipment to make an impact this weekend.

Mercedes-mounted Adam Morgan has fallen away in recent weeks, having led the series earlier in the season, and will need to kick-start his challenge this weekend.

Second-placed Tom Ingram will be aiming to close in on series leader Colin Turkington this weekend Picture: Jakob Ebrey PhotographySecond-placed Tom Ingram will be aiming to close in on series leader Colin Turkington this weekend Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Two victories for current title holder Ash Sutton, at the previous round, has put the Subaru racer in ninth place, underlying how hard he was fighting for every point in the earlier rounds.

Sutton has always shone on the Snetterton sweeps as has eighth-placed Jack Goff, who endured a horrible weekend at Croft, in stark contrast to Sutton, but the pair will be keen to keep their title hopes alive as the second half of the season kicks off.

