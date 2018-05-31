Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Zelos time it right as he celebrates in front of home fans

PUBLISHED: 20:26 29 July 2018

Dereham racer Dan Zelos displaying his new Evergreen Tyres livery on his way to a season’s best fourth place at Snetterton in the second Renault UK Clio Cup race Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Dereham racer Dan Zelos displaying his new Evergreen Tyres livery on his way to a season’s best fourth place at Snetterton in the second Renault UK Clio Cup race Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Archant

Dan Zelos celebrated five years of support from Evergreen Tyres at Snetterton by securing his best result of the season in the Renault UK Clio Cup races.

Dereham racer Dan Zelos giving chase to WDE Motorsport team-mate Paul Rivett in the Renault UK Clio Cup at Snetterton Picture: Jakob Ebrey PhotographyDereham racer Dan Zelos giving chase to WDE Motorsport team-mate Paul Rivett in the Renault UK Clio Cup at Snetterton Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

“I’m very happy,” declared the Dereham racer on his fourth-place finish in the second race after making a cautious start to race one on the slippery surface which enabled him to finish in fifth place.

Meanwhile, Dan Rowbottom profited from an error by James Dorlin to take victory in the opening race while Max Coates beat Dorlin to the chequered flag in the second race.

Harry King gave the Shipdham-based Elite Motorsport team something to cheer when he dominated the opening Ginetta GT4 race while Suffolk’s Carl Boardley was unable to unseat fast starting Charlie Ladell from second place.

King splashed his way to a dominant victory in race two while fourth place for Boardley was seven better than title rival Ladell whose choice of dry weather tyres in race three proved inspired, with King ending up sixth on grooved rubber and Boardley eighth.

Dan Zelos - delighted to have taken his best result of the Renault UK Clio Cup season in front of his home supporters at Snetterton Picture: Jakob Ebrey PhotographyDan Zelos - delighted to have taken his best result of the Renault UK Clio Cup season in front of his home supporters at Snetterton Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Elite Motorsport looked to have locked out the top two places in the opening Ginetta Junior race until Adam Smalley tagged leader Louis Foster at Oggies on the penultimate lap, allowing a grateful Luke Browning to pick up the spoils.

Smalley led into the first corner of race two but was soon unseated by Browning who went on to take a commanding victory while Smalley settled for second place.

Smalley and Browning fought hard over victory in race three with the former just holding on for the local team despite the pair clashing twice at the Esses complex.

Wisbech’s Jake Giddings had an awful introduction to the Porsche Carrera Cup, being relegated to the back of the grid after qualifying for being slightly underweight and then picked up a puncture in the opening race, won by Dino Zamparelli.

Rory Butcher two wheeling his MG6 around Nelson during the BTCC meeting at Snetterton Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography.Rory Butcher two wheeling his MG6 around Nelson during the BTCC meeting at Snetterton Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography.

Tom Wrigley led race two throughout and used traffic to extend his lead over Lewis Plato in the final laps while Giddings ended up fourth in the Pro/Am category.

Jack Doohan takes the chequered flag ahead of team-mate Dennis Hauger to secure an Arden and Red Bull Junior Team one-two finish Picture: Jakob Ebrey PhotographyJack Doohan takes the chequered flag ahead of team-mate Dennis Hauger to secure an Arden and Red Bull Junior Team one-two finish Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Ayton Simmons leads Dennis Hauger and the rest of the field at the start of the opening F4 British Championship race at Snetterton won by Hauger Picture: Jakob Ebrey PhotographyAyton Simmons leads Dennis Hauger and the rest of the field at the start of the opening F4 British Championship race at Snetterton won by Hauger Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Sport Most Read

Video: ‘It is almost like physical pain’ - Daniel Farke plots Norwich City’s fightback

Daniel Farke and Alex Neil renew acquaintances at Carrow Road tonight Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Daniel Farke on Timm Klose’s future and links to Dijon striker

Timm Klose is in Daniel Farke's plans for Preston's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: TEAM NEWS: Double fitness boost for Norwich City ahead of Preston clash

Todd Cantwell is back in the mix for Preston's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Watch: Our reporters discuss all the latest Canaries issues ahead of Preston clash

Norwich City and Onel Hernandez are looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United when they take on Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City’s pink walls don’t bother Alex Neil – it’s all about the green grass

Alex Neil - will he be in the pink at Carrow Road? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy