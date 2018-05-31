Gallery

Zelos time it right as he celebrates in front of home fans

Dereham racer Dan Zelos displaying his new Evergreen Tyres livery on his way to a season’s best fourth place at Snetterton in the second Renault UK Clio Cup race Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography Archant

Dan Zelos celebrated five years of support from Evergreen Tyres at Snetterton by securing his best result of the season in the Renault UK Clio Cup races.

Dereham racer Dan Zelos giving chase to WDE Motorsport team-mate Paul Rivett in the Renault UK Clio Cup at Snetterton Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography Dereham racer Dan Zelos giving chase to WDE Motorsport team-mate Paul Rivett in the Renault UK Clio Cup at Snetterton Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

“I’m very happy,” declared the Dereham racer on his fourth-place finish in the second race after making a cautious start to race one on the slippery surface which enabled him to finish in fifth place.

Meanwhile, Dan Rowbottom profited from an error by James Dorlin to take victory in the opening race while Max Coates beat Dorlin to the chequered flag in the second race.

Harry King gave the Shipdham-based Elite Motorsport team something to cheer when he dominated the opening Ginetta GT4 race while Suffolk’s Carl Boardley was unable to unseat fast starting Charlie Ladell from second place.

King splashed his way to a dominant victory in race two while fourth place for Boardley was seven better than title rival Ladell whose choice of dry weather tyres in race three proved inspired, with King ending up sixth on grooved rubber and Boardley eighth.

Dan Zelos - delighted to have taken his best result of the Renault UK Clio Cup season in front of his home supporters at Snetterton Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography Dan Zelos - delighted to have taken his best result of the Renault UK Clio Cup season in front of his home supporters at Snetterton Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Elite Motorsport looked to have locked out the top two places in the opening Ginetta Junior race until Adam Smalley tagged leader Louis Foster at Oggies on the penultimate lap, allowing a grateful Luke Browning to pick up the spoils.

Smalley led into the first corner of race two but was soon unseated by Browning who went on to take a commanding victory while Smalley settled for second place.

Smalley and Browning fought hard over victory in race three with the former just holding on for the local team despite the pair clashing twice at the Esses complex.

Wisbech’s Jake Giddings had an awful introduction to the Porsche Carrera Cup, being relegated to the back of the grid after qualifying for being slightly underweight and then picked up a puncture in the opening race, won by Dino Zamparelli.

Rory Butcher two wheeling his MG6 around Nelson during the BTCC meeting at Snetterton Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography. Rory Butcher two wheeling his MG6 around Nelson during the BTCC meeting at Snetterton Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography.

Tom Wrigley led race two throughout and used traffic to extend his lead over Lewis Plato in the final laps while Giddings ended up fourth in the Pro/Am category.

Jack Doohan takes the chequered flag ahead of team-mate Dennis Hauger to secure an Arden and Red Bull Junior Team one-two finish Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography Jack Doohan takes the chequered flag ahead of team-mate Dennis Hauger to secure an Arden and Red Bull Junior Team one-two finish Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography