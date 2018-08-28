Search

Norfolk Ladies preparing for County Finals Week challenge

PUBLISHED: 09:06 14 September 2018

The successful Norfolk Ladies teamat Woodbridge line up for the camera (from left to right) Jasmine Campbell, Amy Taylor, Megan Mann, Chloe Rowswell, Jo Herd, Amelia Williamson, Chloe Gibbs, Tiffany Mills, Imogen Leeder. Front: Heather Keeble (county president), Sammy Martin (captain) and Sue Heeles (vice-captain). Picture: NLGCA

The successful Norfolk Ladies teamat Woodbridge line up for the camera (from left to right) Jasmine Campbell, Amy Taylor, Megan Mann, Chloe Rowswell, Jo Herd, Amelia Williamson, Chloe Gibbs, Tiffany Mills, Imogen Leeder. Front: Heather Keeble (county president), Sammy Martin (captain) and Sue Heeles (vice-captain). Picture: NLGCA

Norfolk’s Ladies will be going for national glory next week when they compete in the England Golf County Finals at the historic Royal North Devon course.

Sammy Martin’s team will be battling it out with five other counties for the title after winning the East Region competition at Woodbridge back in June.

It is their second appearance in three years, having finished third overall in 2016, and the target is to build on that, even though it will be tough with two influential players unavailable to play.

Martin will be without Amelia Williamson and Amy Taylor in Devon, with the youngsters both now back at university in the United States, but the captain will be going into the competition with a positive mindset and has complete faith in the players she has at her disposal.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us and I am delighted to be captaining the team,” she said. “I was privileged to be part of the 2016 campaign as vice-captain and am determined our players will play their very best. Amy and Amelia are pursuing their studies and I will miss them but I am sure all my players will rise to the occasion.

“The competition has a sense of Narnia or Neverland, as you may be part of the adventure only if you believe. We believe.”

Martin has named a nine-strong squad, with the vastly experienced Jo Ashmore coming into a side that includes six youngsters. Fellow senior Tracey Williamson is another absentee as she will be playing in the Ladies’ British Seniors Open at Crail in Scotland.

The skipper will be bringing her clubs along just in case, while Sue Heeles and Vanessa Mann have also been registered.

Norfolk: Megan Mann, Jo Ashmore (Barnham Broom), Jasmine Campbell, Jo Herd, Chloe Gibbs (Royal Norwich), Tiffany Mills (Ryston Park), Imogen Leeder (Dereham), Abigail O’ Riordan (Swaffham), Chloe Rowswell (Eaton).

Yorkshire will be the team to beat at Royal North Devon, England’s oldest golf course. They are the defending champions and will be chasing their 14th win next week. The other counties to have come through the regional competitions are 10-times champions Surrey, Staffordshire, who have won four times, Gloucestershire, who claimed their first title in 2016, and Buckinghamshire, who like Norfolk are seeking their first win.

Norfolk’s schedule: Monday - Staffordshire, Tuesday - Buckinghamshire, Wednesday - Surrey, Thursday - Gloucester, Friday - Yorkshire.

